Peter Hatzoglou has previously played in the UK for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred

Vitality Blast, South group: Somerset v Glamorgan Venue : County Ground, Taunton Date : Sunday, 28 May Time : 18:30 BST Coverage : Commentary plus updates and report on BBC Sport website & app

Glamorgan have signed Australian leg-spinner Peter Hatzoglou for at least three matches after the departure of compatriot Michael Neser to a national training camp.

Hatzoglou, 24, is a limited-overs specialist who has played Big Bash for Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades.

He is set to make his Glamorgan debut at Somerset in the T20 Blast on Sunday.

Hatzoglou has previous UK experience with Oval Invincibles in The Hundred.

He had started a career in the financial industry when his first professional chances came up, and he pursued opportunities in the British franchise tournament with encouragement from the late Australia legend Shane Warne.

Hatzoglou has played 40 T20 matches in his career, including a stint at Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan, taking a total of 42 wickets, but has not featured in any first-class cricket.

He had just arrived for a spell in Essex club cricket when Glamorgan got in touch, looking to boost their bowling strength, although Hatzoglou is not a like-for-like replacement for fast-bowling all-rounder Neser.

"It's a fast-moving world in the T20 arena, I don't know how long I'll be here for but I'm really excited to play and make an impact," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"'Ness' has been called up into the Australian squad and I wasn't too far away in Essex, playing for Buckhurst Hill, so I got the call-up.

"It's been really good to have some success playing with Perth Scorchers over the last couple of years and some experience in The Hundred with the Oval Invincibles, so I'm sure it'll be a nice transition into the Blast."

Hatzoglou, who is of Greek and North Macedonian heritage, was in Bristol to see his new side beat Gloucestershire by two wickets in their opening T20 game.

He is not worried by having to adapt instantly to new team-mates or the short nature of his initial contract.

"Last year I played in The Hundred, so I met a lot of people then, I met a lot English guys in the T10, and also in the (Pakistani) PSL. You're always in limbo in the T20 world, and I'm excited," he said.

After the Somerset game, Hatzoglou is in line to face Middlesex away on 31 May and Kent at home on 2 June, with any extension depending on his impact and Neser's availability.