Wayne Parnell has played 56 T20 internationals for South Africa

Durham have signed South Africa all-rounder Wayne Parnell for their T20 Blast campaign.

The 33-year-old has taken 268 wickets in 264 T20 matches and helped Worcestershire to the 2018 title.

Parnell is expected to link up with Durham this weekend after playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

He also has experience in county cricket with Sussex, Glamorgan, Kent and Northamptonshire.

Parnell claimed nine wickets in seven matches in this year's IPL, including England pair Joe Root and Jos Buttler in taking 3-10 against Rajasthan Royals.

Durham have lost pace bowler Matthew Potts to a call-up to the England squad for the upcoming series against Ireland.

"Wayne is an experienced international level T20 bowler with a proven track record of delivering performances in franchise cricket," Durham director of cricket Marcus North said.

"His experience of playing for and captaining T20 teams around the world will be valuable to us this season. He bowls left-arm pace and can provide runs down the order with the bat.

"He has played a lot of white ball cricket in England and he comes straight to Durham on the back of a good stint in the IPL so he is ready to play when he arrives this weekend."

Parnell is also a handy lower-order batter in T20 cricket and has a top score of 99.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my previous spells in England, and everyone speaks well of Durham," Parnell said.

"I know some of the lads in the dressing room so I'm hoping to fit straight in and use my experience to deliver some wins for the fans."