Glamorgan's Timm Van Der Gugten took a wicket as well as hitting the winning six runs against Gloucestershire

Vitality Blast, South Group: Gloucestershire v Glamorgan Gloucestershire 161-9 (20 overs): B Charlesworth 56, O Price 37; Douthwaite 4-30, McIlroy 3-30 Glamorgan 162-8 (19.1 overs): Ingram 47, Carlson 35; Payne 3-17 Glamorgan (2 pts) beat Gloucestershire by two wickets

Glamorgan squeezed home to their target of 162 with five balls and two wickets in hand despite a late collapse in their T20 Blast opener against Gloucestershire at Bristol.

Colin Ingram's 47 was the key knock, but David Payne (3-17) led the home fightback.

Gloucestershire's 161-9 owed much to T20 debutant Ben Charlesworth's 56.

Jamie McIlroy (3-30) and Dan Douthwaite (4-23) pegged them back at either end of the innings.

Gloucestershire lost three wickets with the score on 18, but recovered well in the middle of the innings with Charlesworth's runs coming off just 39 balls.

There was support from Oli Price (37) and Graeme van Buuren (32 not out off 19), but Douthwaite took three wickets in four balls in the 19th over.

Like Gloucestershire, Glamorgan lost a couple of cheap early wickets before Kiran Carlson (35 off 20) and Ingram got them motoring to 61-2 in the powerplay overs as the home side looked short on seam options.

The game looked in the bag for Glamorgan at 121-3, but a series of brilliant catches and batting nerves saw them slip to 149-8 as Jack Taylor mixed his two experienced seamers with a battery of spinners.

Number 10 Ruaidhri Smith hammered a six off the last ball of the 19th over after a marginal wide, and Timm van der Gugten (21 off 12) picked up the first ball of the 20th over mid-wicket to win the game back.