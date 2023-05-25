Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Bowler Ned Leonard was ruled out for six months last season due to a lower back stress fracture

Bowler Ned Leonard has signed a one-year contract extension with Somerset to stay with the county until the end of the 2024 season.

The 20-year-old is a graduate of the club's academy and has played two first-class matches and five white-ball games for the Taunton side.

The right-arm bowler missed much of last season with a lower back stress fracture.

He has been playing with Somerset's second team so far this campaign.

"Ned is an exciting talent and given the development that he has shown in his time with the club, we are delighted that he has agreed to extend his current contract," said director of cricket Andy Hurry.

"His attitude and desire to improve have been outstanding and we continue to see the rewards of that work ethic, as his ability to generate lateral movement and pace move him closer to first XI selection."