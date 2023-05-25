Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jack Brooks has taken 61 wickets in 71 domestic T20 fixtures

Jack Brooks has joined Notts Outlaws from Somerset on a two-week loan before the start of their T20 Blast campaign.

It is the 38-year-old bowler's second move this month - he recently had a red-ball loan spell at Worcestershire.

He has moved to Notts a day after they signed Surrey's Conor McKerr on loan.

"We have looked to reinforce our bowling group in the short term because of the injuries we've sustained, and Jack adds a known quality," said head coach Peter Moores.

Brooks and McKerr will help provide cover for the injured Olly Stone (hamstring) and Luke Fletcher (ankle surgery).

"Both him and Conor each bring something unique, hence the reason we've bought them in," added Moores.

"We've got an intense period of seven games in 10 days over the next few weeks, so we need the depth and options at our disposal, and it is an exciting opportunity for both of them."

Notts begin their T20 Blast campaign against Derbyshire Falcons on Friday and will face Lancashire Lightning and Durham over the bank holiday weekend.