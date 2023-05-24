Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Conor McKerr took four wickets in three T20 appearances for Surrey in 2022

Notts Outlaws have signed Surrey pace bowler Conor McKerr on a two-week loan deal for the start of the T20 Blast.

The 25-year-old will provide cover for injured Olly Stone (hamstring) and Luke Fletcher (ankle surgery).

McKerr has played 12 T20 matches and will be available for Friday's opener against Derbyshire Falcons.

"Conor is a good fit for us in the short term, with the attributes he'll bring to the team," said Notts head coach Peter Moores. external-link

"It's a good opportunity for him, in a really exciting time of the year for us as a squad.

"We have a good record in the T20 format and we are really looking to get things going on Friday."

McKerr had a red-ball loan with Kent last month, and also played for Derbyshire in the T20 Blast in 2021.