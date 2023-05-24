Spinner Leach 'growing into his role for England'

England spinner Jack Leach says the faith shown in him by captain Ben Stokes has helped his development as he prepares for this summer's Ashes.

Leach enjoyed the best season of his career last year, playing every Test for England and taking 42 wickets, the third best of any bowler in the world.

The 31-year-old is expected to be named in England's Ashes squad next week.

"I know my role within the team a lot more than I ever did and that's really helpful," Leach told BBC Points West.

"I know I'm not there to just hold an end, I'm there to make an impact.

"I guess we've got such a good seam attack that maybe teams are going to see an opportunity against me to take me on and that's going to make opportunities if I can bowl somewhere near my best.

"I really enjoy that challenge and Stokesy keeps me going when things maybe aren't going my way. He is reminding me of those things and it's really helpful."

Somerset bowler Jack Leach took 42 wickets for England in 2022, playing in every Test match for the team

Leach and Stokes memorably partnered up for a remarkable victory in the Headingly Test during the 2019 Ashes.

Last man Leach came in with England needing 73 runs to win before Stokes unleashed a remarkable solo assault, smashing an unbeaten 135 to turn the match around.

The victory made Leach, who finished on one from 17 balls faced in a memorable hour at the crease, an instant cult hero among fans.

Since Stokes was named captain in April 2022, the Somerset man has established himself as England's number one spinner.

He is the only spinner named in England's 15-man squad for the sole Test against Ireland at Lord's which begins on 1 June.

The five-match Ashes series gets under way on 16 June at Edgbaston.

"I guess there was a learning thing I had to go through in international cricket and learn on the job in terms of playing on some really good wickets - how to get more out of the surfaces, how to get more on the ball." Leach said.

"That's taken time and I've loved playing under Baz [head coach, Brendon McCullum] and Stokesy, Stokesy's shown a lot of faith in me and bowled me in lots of different situations and I think that's really helped me progress my development."

The England skipper continues to be a figure Leach draws on for inspiration.

"What he's been through in his personal life but also just his attitude out on the field, his never-give-up attitude, I really look up to that," Leach said.

'Stress makes my health worse'

Taunton-born Leach has spent his entire career playing for his local club Somerset, progressing through their academy .

He finally made his England debut in 2018 and passed the 100-wicket milestone for his country last year, but his path to the top has not always been straightforward.

Leach was diagnosed with Crohn's disease, a condition that causes inflammation of the digestive system, aged 14 and in 2019 he contracted gastroenteritis, which developed into sepsis, while on tour with England in New Zealand.

Home-grown talent Leach wants to use his experiences with England to help his team-mates at Somerset

Yet the positive atmosphere inside the England camp - with the team winning 10 of their last 12 Tests - has been having a knock-on effect on his health.

"My health has been good, fingers crossed, so far since Covid," Leach said. "Baz has created quite a relaxed environment and that helps as well because I know stress makes my health worse.

"I always used to feel a little bit rubbish as Test matches were coming up because I was nervous, I was worrying about what was to come.

"I still get those feelings but maybe not as strong as I did before and I might actually be looking forward to them a little more now.

"That enjoyment level has to be there for us and that's been really important in the last year in making sure we're enjoying what we're doing."

'Really exciting series'

Barring any selection surprises, this summer's Ashes series will be Leach's third, albeit perhaps the most straightforward in terms of build-up and preparation.

He was called up for the second Test in 2019, while the 2021 series was held during the peak of the pandemic, with the squad separated into Covid bubbles in Australia.

"With this one, we've come off the back of some really good cricket," he added.

"Australia are a good team and have been playing good cricket for years so I think it's got the ingredients for a really exciting series and I can't wait to play in it hopefully if selected.

"There's still a lot of improving to do I think and I guess the difference between doing really well and really badly can sometimes just be how the team's doing. We've won 10 out of 12 games and that always makes players look better.

"I think that winning mentality has really helped guys and I'm just loving being part of the team."