Australia bowler Mitchell Starc has rejected suggestions by Stuart Broad that the 2021-22 Ashes in Australia was a "void series" because it took place under Covid-19 restrictions.

England bowler Broad said their 4-0 loss was not the "real Ashes" because of curbs on travel and socialising.

"Was that really quarantine? They were still allowed to play golf on tour," said Starc, 33.

"Is that an excuse for 4-0? It was a pretty good series to be a part of."

Speaking to the Daily Mail external-link last month about the series down under, Broad said: "I don't class that as a real Ashes. The definition of Ashes cricket is elite sport with lots of passion and players at the top of their game.

"Nothing about that series was high-level performance because of the Covid restrictions.

"The training facilities, the travel, not being able to socialise. I've written it off as a void series."

But Starc says the conditions the England players trained under on Australia's Gold Coast were some of the most relaxed in the country at the time.

"They had the pool, the gym, they were in a resort on the Gold Coast, they trained at Metricon [stadium], weren't confined to their rooms and had their families there," he told the Sydney Morning Herald. external-link

"The funniest thing out of that was they called it quarantine on the Gold Coast. I did seven of them. That was the easiest by a country mile."

Broad relishing Warner 'battle'

Meanwhile, Broad says he is looking forward to "going to battle" with his old rival David Warner when this summer's Ashes series begins at Edgbaston on 16 June.

The Nottinghamshire pace bowler has dismissed Warner 14 times in 26 Test matches since they first faced each other in 2013, more than any other bowler.

Warner, 36, has been in poor form with the bat for Australia recently but has been included in their squad for the World Test Championship final against India and the first two Ashes Tests.

Broad, who turns 37 next month, said the pair thought they may never face each other again in an Ashes series after the final 2021-22 Test in Hobart last year.

"I'm obviously looking forward to going to battle with Davey again. We've had incredible battles," said Broad.

"I'm really looking forward to stepping on the field against him. I must admit, at the end of Hobart last time, we shared a glass of red and didn't know if we would play against each other again. Hopefully we can.

"He had the better of me for quite a long period, got a hundred at Brisbane and at the WACA [in Perth in 2013] and, ultimately, the biggest praise I can give Davey is the fact I had to completely study him and change my style of bowling because of the success he had against me.

"He's been a great competitor, someone I've really enjoyed playing against. He's fiery, ferociously competitive, and those sorts of characters bring out the best in me as well."

Australia coach Andrew McDonald says Warner is "clearly" in Australia's plans for the Ashes despite his recent struggle for runs.

Aside from one double hundred against South Africa in December, Warner has not passed 50 in his past 11 Tests, a run stretching back more than a year.

He also struggled in the last Ashes series in England in 2019, averaging just 9.50, the worst ever by an opener to play 10 innings in a series, with Broad taking his wicket seven times.

"We're optimistic with what Dave's got left," McDonald told Australian radio station SEN. "We've picked him in the squad and we feel he'll play a really big part in the Ashes and the World Test Championship."