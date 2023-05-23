Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Naseem Shah helped Pakistan reach the final of the T20 World Cup last year

Leicestershire have signed Pakistan fast bower Naseem Shah for the start of the T20 Blast campaign.

The 20-year-old joins as cover for pace bowler Naveen-ul-Haq, who will remain with Lucknow Super Giants for the Indian Premier League play-offs.

Shah was ever-present for Pakistan as they finished runners-up to England in the T20 World Cup last year.

Leicestershire director of cricket Claude Henderson said Shah has "proven to be a world-class performer".

Shah has established himself in all formats on the international stage since 2019, claiming 42 wickets in 15 Test appearances, while taking 15 scalps in 19 T20 games and 23 one-day wickets in eight matches.

"Having Naveen in the IPL play-offs meant we had to make a quick call and we are extremely excited to have secured someone of Naseem's calibre," Henderson told the club website. external-link

Leicestershire start their T20 campaign against Lancashire Lightning at Old Trafford on Thursday.