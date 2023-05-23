Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sri Lanka defeated Australia by seven wickets in the final to win their first World Cup in 1996

Scotland and Ireland have been drawn in the same group for the Men's World Cup Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe.

However, two-time champions West Indies and 1996 winners Sri Lanka have been placed in separate groups.

The 10 teams are split into two groups of five with Scotland and Ireland joining Sri Lanka in Group B, along with Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

Group A will feature Zimbabwe, West Indies, the Netherlands, Nepal and the United States.

The tournament takes place from 18 June to 9 July in Zimbabwe.

Hosts Zimbabwe will face Nepal, who are trying to qualify for the World Cup for the first time, on the opening matchday at Harare Sports Club, while West Indies take on the USA at Takashinga Cricket Club.

Scotland will face rivals Ireland on 21 June at Queens Sports Club.

Each side will play the other teams in their group once and the top three from each group will progress to the Super Six stage where they will play the sides they did not meet in the group stage.

The two finalists will qualify for the 50-over World Cup in India.

For the first time in the qualifying tournament, the decision review system (DRS) will be used from the Super Six stage onwards.

Hosts India, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa have already qualified.

Fixtures

All matches start at 08:00 BST

Sunday, 18 June

Zimbabwe v Nepal, Harare Sports Club

West Indies v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club

Monday, 19 June

Sri Lanka v UAE, Queen's Sports Club

Ireland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Tuesday, 20 June

Zimbabwe v Netherlands, Harare Sports Club

Nepal v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club

Wednesday, 21 June

Ireland v Scotland, Queen's Sports Club

Oman v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Thursday, 22 June

West Indies v Nepal, Harare Sports Club

Netherlands v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club

Friday, 23 June

Sri Lanka v Oman, Queen's Sports Club

Scotland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Saturday, 24 June

Zimbabwe v West Indies, Harare Sports Club

Netherlands v Nepal, Takashinga Cricket Club

Sunday, 25 June

Sri Lanka v Ireland, Queen's Sports Club

Scotland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Monday, 26 June

Zimbabwe v USA, Harare Sports Club

West Indies v Netherlands, Takashinga Cricket Club

Tuesday, 27 June

Sri Lanka v Scotland, Queen's Sports Club

Ireland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Thursday, 29 June

Super 6: A2 v B2, Queen's Sports Club

Friday, 30 June

Super 6: A3 v B1, Queen's Sports Club

Playoff: A5 v B4, Takashinga Cricket Club

Saturday, 1 July

Super 6: A1 v B3, Harare Sports Club

Sunday, 2 July

Super 6: A2 v B1, Queen's Sports Club

Playoff: A4 v B5, Takashinga Cricket Club

Monday, 3 July

Super 6: A3 v B2, Harare Sports Club

Tuesday, 4 July

Super 6: A2 v B3, Queen's Sports Club

Playoff: 7th v 8th Takashinga Cricket Club

Wednesday, 5 July

Super Six: A1 v B2, Harare Sports Club

Thursday, 6 July

Super Six: A3 v B3, Queen's Sports Club

Play-off: 9th v 10th Takashinga Cricket Club

Friday, 07 July

Super Six: A1 v B1, Harare Sports Club

Sunday, 09 July

Final, Harare Sports Club

Warm-up fixtures

Tuesday, 13 June

West Indies v Scotland, Harare Sports Club

Zimbabwe v Oman, Takashinga Cricket Club

Nepal v UAE, Old Hararians Cricket Club

Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Queen's Sports Club

Ireland v USA, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Thursday, 15 June

Nepal v Oman, Harare Sports Club

West Indies v UAE, Takashinga Cricket Club

Zimbabwe v Scotland, Old Hararians Cricket Club

Ireland v Netherlands, Queen's Sports Club

Sri Lanka v USA, Bulawayo Athletic Club