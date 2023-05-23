Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ollie Robinson has been in fine form for Sussex this season, taking 20 wickets at an average of just 14

England v Ireland (Only Test) Venue: Lord's Date: 1-4 June Time: 11:00 BST

England seamer Ollie Robinson is fit to play in the Test against Ireland after a scan revealed no damage to his ankle.

Robinson suffered discomfort during Sussex's drawn County Championship match with Glamorgan.

The 29-year-old was seen using crutches and wearing a protective boot on his left ankle.

A scan on Monday came back clear and he will join up with the England squad this weekend for the Test at Lord's beginning on 1 June.

It is a significant boost for England at the beginning of the Ashes summer after injuries to a number of fast bowlers.

Jofra Archer will miss the entire season with a recurrence of a stress fracture in his elbow, while Olly Stone is out with a hamstring problem and Jamie Overton is only in the early stages of recovering from a back injury.

James Anderson, England's all-time leading wicket-taker, suffered a minor groin injury while playing for Lancashire, but is expected to be fit for the first Ashes Test on 16 June.

Robinson has taken 66 wickets at an average of 21.27 in his 16 Tests for England.

He could yet be rested for the Test against the Irish, leaving Stuart Broad to lead the attack, joined by two of Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Matthew Potts.