Wicketkeeper Ailsa Lister (centre) is one of the nine players awarded a professional contract

Scotland batter Lorna Jack says getting to a World Cup is the "main aim" for the national women's side given nine players have been awarded their first professional contracts.

Scotland have never reached the game's showpiece but the Under-19s made it to the inaugural World Cup last winter.

From that squad, Katherine Fraser, Ailsa Lister and Orla Montgomery are three of the players to get contracts.

"We have more time, more facilities, and more backing," Jack, 30, said.

"We need to have that backing and then use it in the tournaments we go to," Jack, who also keeps wicket, told the BBC's Stumped podcast.

"We don't play a lot of international cricket at the moment, we've got a few tournaments coming up, hopefully one of them will be a World Cup qualifier, and we want to go there and we want to win the qualifier.

"Getting to a World Cup is the main aim, and if we can do that, then we're putting Scotland on the map as a cricketing nation. The men are already doing that, we need to be pushing for that as well, and with these contracts, we can do that."

Jack works as a police officer and spoke candidly about how the nature of her work has impacted her cricket in the past.

"I started my job, and it was really difficult to balance - it ran me down quite a bit, and impacted my health," she added.

"I had to start making the hard decisions to say after a night shift that I'm not coming and doing a fitness test, which you're then stressing about whether that makes me available for selection. You have to think about what's better for you at that time."

"With the contracts in place, they've allowed me to take a day off, obviously reduced hours, reduced money, but you're compensated for that through Cricket Scotland and through the contract - it takes a bit of pressure off, because there's some days in the police where you don't deal with very nice things and it can be hard mentally and physically to then go to training and give 100%."

Although the contracts are not full-time, and the nine women on them will continue to work or study alongside their cricket, Jack believes it is an important step and that the deals will provide players with a healthier work-life balance.

"It is part-time contracts, but I think it helps because most of us are in full-time employment or are students, or part-time employment. No-one on these contracts has been a full-time cricketer at any point," she said.

"Hopefully for some of the girls that will come in the future, for me probably not, but it just allows us to have the monetary backing to take a few hours off work, or for me, a full day of work. It's allowing us to train a bit more, and a bit more effectively."

It's been a special journey for Jack as she has seen the women's game grow and develop as she has racked up nearly 150 appearances for her country since her debut in 2007.

"I've been in the team for about 16 years," she added.

"I started really young, and have seen it progress from getting men's hand-me-downs, playing in extra large shirts - I'm 5ft so you can imagine how that went, especially in Scotland when it's windy, to now, getting our contracts.

"It's been a journey, too many people to thank, but they all know who they are. To go from where we were to where we are now is incredible."