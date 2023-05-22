Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ashton Turner has enjoyed Big Bash League success in T20 with Perth Scorchers

Durham have re-signed Australia batter Ashton Turner for the T20 Blast, following Tristan Stubbs' call-up by South Africa's 'A' team.

Stubbs, 22, will tour Sri Lanka with the Proteas, paving the way for Turner, 30, to return to the Riverside.

He was part of the Durham T20 side during last season's Blast campaign.

Turner was in the Perth Scorchers team that retained their Big Bash League title in 2023, and helped Western Australia lift the Sheffield Shield.

"We have an exciting squad, and we have high expectations for the group this year," Turner said.

Hopefully we can achieve some success and have some fun along the way."

Director of cricket Marcus North added: "It is great to news to have Ashton returning to Durham this season, he joins us on the back of an outstanding season for Perth Scorchers and Western Australia, where his experience and leadership skills have once again been evident for all to see."