Heather Knight did not feature in Western Storm's defeat by Northern Diamonds at Headingley on Friday

Charlotte Edwards Cup, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton Thunder 154-7 (20 overs): Lamb 36; Prendergast 2-36 Western Storm 155-4 (19.2 overs): Knight 62, Wilson 53; Ecclestone 2-29 Western Storm won by six wickets Scorecard

England captain Heather Knight starred with 62 off 41 balls as Western Storm chased 155 to beat Thunder in the Charlotte Edwards Cup at Taunton.

Knight put on 111 for the third wicket with Fran Wilson (53) to help Storm home with four balls to spare.

The six-wicket victory was the hosts' first win in this season's competition.

Earlier, an opening stand of 65 between Emma Lamb (36) and Liberty Heap (22) laid the platform for Thunder to post 154-7 after they chose to bat first.

Lamb hit five fours and a huge six over mid-wicket off Orla Prendergast in her 22-ball knock before she was stumped off the bowling of spinner Chloe Skelton.

Dani Gibson took the key wicket of ex-West Indies batter Deandra Dottin for 10, while two direct hits for run outs to remove Heap and Naomi Dattani checked Thunder's progress.

England left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone bowled Gibson to reduce the hosts to 27-2 in reply, but Knight and Wilson showed their class to take Storm to the brink of victory.

Ecclestone returned to remove Knight in the 17th over, while her ex-England team-mate Wilson holed out in the deep shortly afterwards, leaving the home side needing five runs off Dattani's final over to win.

Prendergast's bottom edge through the slips for four off the first ball of the over ensured it was a formality, and she scampered through for a quick single from the next ball to complete victory.

This was Thunder's first match in this year's 20-over competition, while Storm are off the mark after losing their opening game to Northern Diamonds at Headingley on Friday.