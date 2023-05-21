Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Cameron Green reached his 50 in 20 balls

Indian Premier League, Mumbai: Sunrisers Hyderabad 200-5 (20 overs): Agarwal 83 (46), Sharma 69 (47); Madhwal 4-37 Mumbai Indians 201-2 (18 overs): Green 100* (47), Sharma 56 (37) Mumbai Indians won by 8 wickets Scorecard ; table

Cameron Green scored 100 from 47 balls for the Mumbai Indians to help them into the Indian Premier League play-offs by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sunrisers made 200-5, with England's Harry Brook out first ball in the penultimate over of their innings.

Unbeaten Green and Rohit Sharma, who was out for 56 from 37 balls, helped steer Mumbai to 201-2 and victory.

Royal Challengers Bangalore could have overtaken Mumbai by beating Gujarat Titans, but they lost by six wickets.

Shubman Gill hit an unbeaten 104 off 52, sealing victory for the Titans with a six in the final over to take his side to 198-4.

The earlier result eliminated Rajasthan Royals, who needed Mumbai Indians and RCB to lose to stand a chance of progressing.

Sunrisers, who have finished bottom of the IPL, mainly had openers Mayank Agarwal and Vivrant Sharma to thank for reaching 200 against the Indians as the pair put on 140 in 13.5 overs.

Mumbai, needing a win to have a chance of making it into the top four play-off spots, lost Ishan Kishan early before Sharma and Green put their side in control.

Green reached his 50 off just 20 balls and, in making his first IPL century, hit eight sixes and eight fours.

Titans task proves too tricky for Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore went into their rain-delayed match with the Titans - their first encounter all season - knowing only a win would be enough to reach the play-offs.

Virat Kohli scored a sublime century off 60 balls and survived the whole innings to make 101. An opening partnership with Faf du Plessis notched up 50 from the first five overs.

Despite Kohli's 13 fours Bangalore lost five wickets in reaching 197 and the Titans reached the target with five balls to spare, largely due to Gill's exploits.

The 23-year-old India batter hit eight sixes and five fours, while Vijay Shankar contributed 53 for Gujarat, who had already reached the play-offs.

What is the IPL play-off schedule?

There are four games in the IPL play-offs, with the first on Tuesday, 23 May.

That will see Gujarat Titans, as the group-stage winners, facing runners-up Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1. The winner of that game will go into the final on Sunday, 28 May.

Wednesday will see third-placed Lucknow Super Giants take on five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator, with the loser going out.

The winner of the Eliminator will then face the loser of Qualifier 1 on Friday in Qualifier 2.

Whoever wins that will face the winner of Qualifier 1 in the final on Sunday.