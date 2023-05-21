Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Cameron Green reached his 50 in 20 balls

Indian Premier League, Mumbai: Sunrisers Hyderabad 200-5 (20 overs): Agarwal 83 (46), Sharma 69 (47); Madhwal 4-37 Mumbai Indians 201-2 (18 overs): Green 100* (47), Sharma 56 (37) Mumbai Indians won by 8 wickets Scorecard ; table

Cameron Green scored 100 from 47 balls for the Mumbai Indians as they moved into the Indian Premier League play-off places by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sunrisers made 200-5, with England's Harry Brook out first ball in the penultimate over of their innings.

Unbeaten Green and Rohit Sharma, who was out for 56 from 37 balls, helped steer Mumbai to 201-2 and victory.

Royal Challengers Bangalore can overtake Mumbai Indians if they beat Gujarat Titans later on Sunday.

The result eliminated Rajasthan Royals, who needed Mumbai Indians and RCB to lose to stand a chance of progressing.

Sunrisers, who have finished bottom of the IPL, mainly had openers Mayank Agarwal and Vivrant Sharma to thank for reaching 200 as the pair put on 140 in 13.5 overs.

Mumbai Indians, needing a win to have a chance of making it into the top four play-off spots, lost Ishan Kishan early before Sharma and Green put their side in control.

Green reached his 50 off just 20 balls and, in making his first IPL century, hit eight sixes and eight fours.

What is the IPL play-off schedule?

There are four games in the IPL play-offs, with the first on Tuesday.

That will see Gujarat Titans, as the group-stage winners, facing Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1. The winner of that game will go into the final on Sunday, 28 May.

Wednesday will see Lucknow Super Giants take on the fourth-placed team - either Mumbai or RCB - in the Eliminator, with the loser going out.

The winner of the Eliminator will face the loser of Qualifier 1 on Friday in Qualifier 2 for the second place in the final.