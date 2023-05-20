Georgie Boyce hit a six and nine fours in her unbeaten match-winning 63

Charlotte Edwards Cup, The County Ground, Beckenham South East Stars 160-8 (20 overs): Franklin 53; De Klerk 3-21 The Blaze 161-5 (19.2 overs): Boyce 63*, Beaumont 48; Scholfield 2-26 The Blaze won by five wickets Match scorecard

Georgie Boyce's superb unbeaten half-century guided The Blaze to a five-wicket win over the South East Stars in the opening round of the Charlotte Edwards Cup at Beckenham.

Chasing 161 for victory after Phoebe Franklin (53) had helped post a tough target, Blaze slipped to 91-5.

But the hosts dropped numerous catches as they failed to capitalise.

And Boyce smashed 63 off 38 balls to ensure the finishing line was reached with four balls to spare.

Franklin's 53 came off 43 deliveries and she backed up her performance with the bat by removing Sarah Glenn at the end of a mini-collapse that saw the hosts begin to look favourites until Boyce intervened.

South Africa's Nadine de Klerk had The Blaze's best bowling figures with 3-21 while Nat Sciver-Brunt took 2-46.

The Blaze won the toss and bowled at a windswept and overcast New County Ground, a decision that looked ill-advised when Bryony Smith (18) smashed 14 off Grace Ballinger's first over, but her quickfire innings came to an end when Kirstie Gordon had her caught on the boundary by Marie Kelly.

The wickets continued to tumble at regular intervals, Ballinger trapping Tash Farrant for a three-ball duck and Paige Scholfield out for four, driving Sciver-Brunt to Glenn at cover.

They were struggling at 48-4 but Franklin and Alice Davidson-Richards (24) and wicketkeeper Kira Chathli (24) led the recovery as they batted out their overs to post 160-8.

Tammy Beaumont wasted no time in the reply, smashing a huge six in an opening stand of 30 with Marie Kelly. And although Beaumont was dropped on 42, four wickets for 22 runs in 3.3 overs swung the momentum back in the Stars' favour.

But at 91-5 Boyce took centre stage, finishing with nine fours and a six from her destructive spell at the crease, while De Klerk (16 not out) also showed her experience to ensure victory.

South East Stars' Phoebe Franklin:

"When you personally do well, but don't win as a team it's a bit frustrating but there's a lot of positives to take from that performance.

"Obviously in the position that I went in at we'd already lost a few quick wickets, so even though we know it's T20 I knew I still had a lot of time. I just gave myself the best opportunities to score the run and hit the balls in my areas.

"Maybe we were just under par. I think we let a few of the overs go for maidens and if we'd got maybe another 10 or 15 it would have been much closer.

"With Tammy and Nat in they were always going to have a chance but with the wind and how big the boundaries are it took something special for them to be able to get it. It was tough in the field and the wind made the catches hard."

Blaze batter Georgie Boyce:

"I reckon that's probably one of the best games of cricket that I've been a part of, to be able to be out there at the end and I think that just shows where women's cricket is going.

"We got off to a good start with Tammy but lost a few wickets in the middle, so for me and Nadine to be able to see us over the line is a great feeling.

"Tammy's was a great innings and it really set the tone. We knew we needed to go from ball one because they set a good total, but she gave us a great platform that we could build on. It didn't quite go according to plan during the middle but we got over the line.

"The communication was great, we knew the run rate was under control and that we didn't need to do anything silly."