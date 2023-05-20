Last updated on .From the section Counties

Vitality Blast-Off Day, Edgbaston: Derbyshire 179-5 (20 overs): Madsen 50, Du Plooy 33, Donald 30*; Wood 3-31 Lancashire 183-6 (19.2 overs): Wells 66, Mitchell 31; Chappell 2-33, Zaman 2-41 Lancashire (2 pts) won by four wickets Scorecard

Lancashire Lightning became the first T20 Blast winners of 2023 as opener Luke Wells inspired them to a four-wicket victory over Derbyshire Falcons.

In the first of the day's two matches on this Vitality Blast-off Edgbaston double bill, 32-year-old Wells starred with a rapid 66 off 35 balls.

Lancashire reached 183-6 as they overhauled the Derbyshire total of 179-5 to win with four balls to spare.

Birmingham Bears play Yorkshire Vikings in the second game at 18:30 BST.

The Derbyshire total was underpinned by a 50 off 35 balls from former skipper Wayne Madsen - but it looked like proving no more than par on a good batting pitch.

Wells showed that it was as he belted the ball to all parts to complete his maiden T20 half-century and lead Lancashire, who were missing four star batters - injured skipper Keaton Jennings and IPL trio Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone and Jos Buttler - to victory.

Wells hoisted Pakistan paceman Zaman Khan's first ball over long leg for six in an over that went for 18, then Zak Chappell's opening over went for 15 as the Lightning thundered to 44 in three overs.

Openers Wells and George Bell added 59 from 26 balls before the latter spliced Khan to mid-on. Steven Croft was run out after finding himself at the same end as Wells.

But the experienced opener thrashed a 24-ball fifty and, when he was caught in the leg-side deep in the 10th over, the Lightning only needed a further 68 to win.

The only surprise was that it took until the last over but there was still time for a cleanly-hit 31 off 19 balls from New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell on his English T20 debut.