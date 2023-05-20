After being pigeon-holed as a T20 specialist by Warwickshire, Adam Hose's 84 was his highest first-class score in four years

LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road, Worcester (day three) Leicestershire 173: Ackermann 52; Waite 3-17, Leach 3-45 & 180: Hill 49; Leach 5-41, Waite 4-21 Worcestershire 83: Pollock 30; Wright 5-32, Davey 3-26 & 274-7: Hose 84, Roderick 59, D ' Oliveira 41*; Mulder 4-69, Davey 3-61 Worcestershire (19 pts) beat Leicestershire (3 pts) by three wickets Match scorecard

Adam Hose and Gareth Roderick both hit fifties and captain Brett D'Oliveira batted for more than three hours before hitting the winning runs as Worcestershire pulled off a remarkable three-day, three wicket win over Leicestershire.

Set 271 to win, the highest score of the game, the odds were in the Foxes' favour after Worcestershire lost two wickets for two runs on Friday evening on a pitch of variable bounce.

But Hose struck a fluent 84 and Roderick dug in for more than five hours for an equally crucial 59, before D'Oliveira battled away for 137 deliveries for his 41 not out.

Wiaan Mulder did his best to pull the game out of the fire for Leicestershire with a haul of 4-69 to add to five-fors against Derbyshire and Sussex in the previous two games.

But Worcestershire showed immense character to fight back so well after being bowled out for 83 in just 21.1 overs on the first day.

They bowled out Leicestershire for 180 in their second innings, Joe Leach and Matthew Waite sharing nine wickets, then their batters showed tremendous application, epitomised by Hose.

The former Somerset and Warwickshire man made the switch to New Road on a three-year deal during the winter, looking for more chance of playing red-ball cricket.

He had not played a Championship game for three years since the end of the 2019 season and become pigeon-holed as a T20 specialist, having been third top Blast scorer in 2022 before doing well down under for Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash.

He had shown his capabilities in Championship cricket in the Pears' previous home game against Sussex when, against fired-up England paceman Ollie Robinson, who took 14 wickets, Hose made 59 and 41.

It looked like he might make three figures this time but his stand of 131 in 37 overs with Roderick came to an end when he pushed forward to Mulder and was caught behind.

Roderick was then dropped at slip off Chris Wright before Colin Ackermann this time claimed a second chance off him at second slip off Mulder.

After the second new ball was taken at 206-5, Waite made a quickfire 22, but it was left to D'Oliveira and Adam Finch (12 not out) to see their side home with a stand of 34 to confirm the Pears' second win of the season.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.