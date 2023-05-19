Close menu

County Championship: Surrey take late wickets to turn tide against Kent

Kent's England opener Zak Crawley has now made 50 in the match after adding an unbeaten 31 to his first-innings 19
LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day two)
Kent 278: Evison 77*; Lawes 3-41 & 80-4: Muyeye 42, Crawley 31*; Lawes 2-2
Surrey 362: Abbott 78, Sibley 60, Atkinson 55*; Bhuyian 4-65, Agar 3-76
Kent (4 pts) trail Surrey (6 pts) by four runs with six wickets remaining
Division One leaders Surrey took control of their County Championship match against Kent as Tom Lawes and Sean Abbott took three wickets between them in the final 16 balls of the day.

Abbott (78) and Gus Atkinson (55 not out) helped Surrey out of a hole to total 362 for a first-innings lead of 84.

Kent then slumped from 78-1 to 80-4 by the close as they lost Tawanda Muyeye, nightwatchman Wes Agar and Jack Leaning in a dramatic finish, watched from the other end by England opener Zak Crawley, who will resume on Saturday morning on 31.

Earlier, at 211-7, replying to the Kent total of 278, Surrey were struggling for mid-game parity until Abbott's powerful 88-ball 78 and Atkinson's blistering half-century from number 10, with three sixes and six fours.

It was also a day to remember for Kent debutant Arafat Bhuiyan, the Bangladesh-born seamer and UK passport holder who was last weekend playing in the Kent League for Blackheath but took 4-65 including the notable wickets of England trio Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks and Jamie Smith.

Having earned an 84-run first-innings lead, Surrey then claimed only the wicket of Ben Compton as Kent closed to within eight runs of wiping out the deficit.

Muyeye uppercut an Atkinson short ball for six over third man in an entertaining if streaky 42, dominating a partnership of 58 with Crawley.

But Lawes struck in his second over when the Zimbabwean skewed him to mid on, Agar was bowled for a duck by Abbott off an inside edge in the next over. And then just five balls later Leaning was bowled by Lawes to end play for the day.

Comments

Join the conversation

7 comments

  • Comment posted by Fe rick, today at 20:10

    I fear that Michael Vaughan is going to come out of retirement, to open the batting with the equally undroppable Crawley. I thought we may have finally seen the last of the oleaginous Mr V, but it seems not: so if he is commentating , he may as well be putting willow on leather. With such a paucity of openers, should England take an aggressive attitude? H Hameed is England's best opening batsman.

  • Comment posted by aquarian1, today at 20:08

    The established members of the Surrey squad have all performed well so far this season.Crucially both Atkinson and Lawes are showing again what fine young players they are and,academy players like Pope and Smith,both have massive potential to ensure more championship success.Come on the ‘Rey.

  • Comment posted by middlestump, today at 20:00

    Cannot believe I missed those last three overs!
    I left the the ground just before. Oh well as one person once famously said “that’s cricket arry!”

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 19:58

    Well whether you like them or not, this Surrey side looks almost invincible. Some terrific late order hitting by Abbot, Atkins and Worrall. This wasn't slogging it silly Bazeball, it was great cricket shots. Expect a Surrey win by tea tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by Polar Kitten, today at 19:56

    Good fight shown from Crawley but he's the main man now so the pressure is on him. If he can deliver tomorrow that will be a nice message for him to send! Personally I wish him well and hope he scores tomorrow.

    • Reply posted by Allan, today at 20:35

      Allan replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

