Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England's Chris Woakes celebrates dismissing Paul Stirling - the first of his six wickets in the seconds innings in the 2019 Test

England v Ireland (Only Test) Venue: Lord's Date: 1-4 June Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Live Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, live text commentary with in-play clips on the BBC Sport website and app and daily highlights on Today at the Test on BBC Two.

A mere Ashes warm-up for England but this week's Test match at Lord's means so much more to Ireland.

Six matches, six defeats after gaining Test status in 2017, so what better way to break your duck and prove you belong among the elite than by stunning England at the home of cricket.

It's a repeat of the Lord's encounter four years ago, when Ireland gave England an almighty scare before being skittled out for 38 in their second innings to give the hosts a 143-run victory.

Irish seamer Tim Murtagh took a superb 5-13 as England were bowled out for 85 before lunch on the first day of the 2019 Test.

The shock was on as Ireland made 207 in reply and they were chasing a victory target of 182 after England's second innings - the highlight an unlikely 92 from nightwatchman Jack Leach.

But it was a chase which didn't last long as Chris Woakes (6-17) and Stuart Broad (4-19) needed just 94 deliveries to polish off Ireland in short order.

The Covid-19 pandemic restricted Ireland's progress while home Tests are not currently financially viable, with the focus for Cricket Ireland firmly on the white-ball game.

This was evidenced by paceman Josh Little, after a successful maiden IPL campaign with Gujarat Titans, being rested for this week's Test in preparation for the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe next month

Defending the absence of Little, Ireland's high performance director Richard Holdsworth said that the Lord's Test is a "special occasion, but it's not a pinnacle event".

Mark Adair took six England wickets in 2019 and he will spearhead Ireland's attack at Lord's this week

Ireland returned to Test action last month after a four-year break and lost to Bangladesh in a Mirpur encounter before a 2-0 series defeat by Sri Lanka.

Now they face a rejuvenated England and their aggressive 'Bazball' cricket, with big-hitting pair Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow blasting it around the ground.

Finding their feet

Ireland are undoubtedly having teething problems in the five-day game but there's no need to panic, for they can take solace from Test history.

It took the West Indies six games before winning, 12 for South Africa while mighty India went 20 years and 25 matches before chalking up a victory.

But the undisputed crown for winless starts goes to New Zealand, with the Black Caps enduring a 26-year wait and 45 Tests until beating the Windies in 1956.

And despite April's disappointing Test results, there were positives, particularly in the batting department.

Ireland made their highest total (492) while Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher and Lorcan Tucker registered maiden Test centuries

Harry Tector and fellow Dubliner Tucker may be newcomers to the Test stage but they have shown huge potential and come into the Lord's game with averages in the high 40s.

Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker have made successful starts to their Test careers

History also shows Ireland are more than adept at giant-killing in white-ball cricket, with England their victims on three occasions.

They include famous World Cup victories over England in both 50-over and T20 tournaments.

Success at Lord's would complete the formats treble and provide another major boost for the game in Ireland.

Irish skipper Andrew Balbirnie said overcoming England this week would represent "the biggest moment in Irish cricket history".

The stage is set and England well know that you write off Ireland at your peril.