Jason Roy was out for single-figure scores in four of his eight innings in the 2019 Ashes series against Australia

England batter Jason Roy says he felt he was "chucked in at the deep end" in Test cricket but still holds aspirations to play red-ball cricket.

Roy, 32, made his Test debut in 2019, after helping England win the 50-over World Cup, but averaged 18.70 in five Tests against Ireland and Australia.

He was dropped for the final Ashes Test after a high-score of 31 in the first four games and has not featured again.

"It was very tough," said Roy to BBC Test Match Special's IPL podcast.

"I was chucked in at the deep end of an Ashes. It was a rude awakening to be honest.

"To get dropped for the final Ashes Test, at my home ground at The Oval, and never see a Test cap again was obviously very disappointing."

England go into this summer's Ashes on a high after winning 10 of their 12 Tests under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

They have introduced a positive brand of cricket and encouraged their batters to play attacking shots, which was one of the reasons Roy was added to the team initially.

"It definitely made me think my time in Test cricket came a bit too soon," said Roy.

"Unfortunately the way my schedule works out and is set up, especially over the next couple of years, red ball is few and far between. There is barely any.

"I haven't given up on it. I am still contracted to Surrey in the red-ball stuff but my schedule just doesn't really allow it based on T20 franchise cricket all around the world at any given time.

"It is very tough. I've not said no to it but for me to be able to push myself into the side again would be extremely difficult considering how well they are playing and the brand they are playing and the set-up they have at the moment."

Franchise leagues 'exciting' for players but 'daunting' for countries

A report in The Times external-link in April said up to six English players had been approached about singing full-time franchise deals, worth up to £5m.

Seven of the 10 men's IPL teams have sides in different leagues across the world including the West Indies, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and a USA-based league.

"With teams expanding overseas that is extremely exciting for individuals and a daunting prospect for countries," said Roy.

"The dynamics are changing. The dynamics of cricket aren't as we knew it even five years ago.

"Things have come on so much and so far and the expansion of these franchise teams over the world makes it a very exciting time to be a cricketer."

'Paarl made me really enjoy the game'

Roy was left out of England's squad for their T20 World Cup triumph in Australia last October and November because of a poor run of form in the summer.

He only scored 76 runs across six T20s and 121 in five one-day internationals against India and South Africa.

His poor run continued in The Hundred, with six innings for Oval Invincibles producing 51 runs and three ducks.

The right-hander credits franchise side Paarl Royals, who he represented in the inaugural season of SA20, for changing his "outlook on the game".

"I wiped the slate clean at the start of the year," said Roy.

"Paarl Royals changed my outlook for the first time in a year. I wasn't enjoying my cricket.

"I was going out there and just treating it like it was another day and in reality it's not, it's my job. There are things on the line every game.

"They put their arm around me and gave me some love and really made me enjoy the game.

"This year has gone extremely well for me so far. I'm really happy with where my cricket is at. I've worked hard for sure, but I'm just glad I've been able to put last year behind me."

Roy has played nine ODIs for England since the T20 World Cup, making two hundreds while being dismissed for single figures five times.