Southern Vipers batter Emily Windsor (right) believes this year's Charlotte Edwards Cup could be the most competitive one yet

Southern Vipers batter Emily Windsor says defending their Charlotte Edwards Cup title will be "tough" because their opponents are getting better.

The Vipers beat Central Sparks in the final of last year's competition to lift the trophy for the first time without losing a single game.

"Being champions, we are very keen to get the cup back to the Ageas Bowl," Windsor told BBC Radio Solent.

"We are very excited, the group is feeling good and are really up for it."

The Charlotte Edwards Cup is a domestic T20 competition featuring eight regional teams from across England and Wales.

Central Sparks beat Sunrisers by 23 runs to open the 2023 campaign in Chelmsford on Thursday.

Northern Diamonds beat Western Storm in their opener on Friday and The Blaze toppled South East Stars on Saturday.

Southern Vipers get the defence of their trophy under way on Tuesday versus South East Stars.

Windsor, 25, believes it could be the most competitive Charlotte Edwards Cup to date.

"It's going to be tough because other teams are getting better and better, and you see that in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy (50-over competition) as well," she said.

"I think every team this year has that 'match-winner' type of player in their squad.

"Games come thick and fast in the Charlotte Edwards Cup as well, it's pretty much over in three weeks.

"It's going to be hectic and hard, I think we need to get on a good run early doors, which we are more than capable of doing."

A balanced team with 'strength in the spin department'

The format of the Charlotte Edwards Cup, which is in its third year, has changed since last year.

All eight teams are pooled into one group and play each other once, with the top three qualifying for the knockout stage and Finals Day at New Road, Worcester on Saturday, 10 June.

Windsor believes the Vipers have a well-balanced side heading into their first match.

"We have all-round strength but it does depend a little on the availability of our England players (Danni Wyatt, Charlie Dean, Freya Kemp and Lauren Bell) which will change the balance of our side massively," she added.

"I think that is where it is hard for us, with the possibility of players in and out of the line-up because they have an Ashes series to build up to, starting with a Test match.

"A strength is our spin department. We have Linsey Smith, a left-arm spinner who is one of our new signings and will definitely keep it tight in T20 cricket. That is what she is renowned for.

"Then you have Charlie Dean, an off-spinner, and Georgia Adams, who picks up wickets for fun.

"Our spin and batting departments are really competitive."

You can listen to every Southern Vipers match with commentator Kevan James on BBC Radio Solent via the BBC Sport website and app.