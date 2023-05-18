Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Virat Kohli has now scored 538 runs in this season's IPL - only Faf du Plessis (702), Shubman Gill (576) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (575) have more

Indian Premier League, Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad 186-5 (20 overs): Klaasen 104 (51), Bracewell 2-13 Royal Challengers Bangalore 187-2 (19.2 overs): Kohli 100 (63), Du Plessis 71 (47) Royal Challengers Bangalore won by eight wickets Scorecard . Table

Virat Kohli hit a spellbinding century off just 62 balls to keep alive Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes of reaching the Indian Premier League's knockout stages.

Kohli's sixth IPL ton - a record equalled only by Chris Gayle - ensured RCB chased down 187 against already eliminated Sunrisers Hyderabad.

He put on 172 for the first wicket alongside Faf du Plessis, who made 71.

RCB face leaders Gujarat in their final group-stage match on Sunday.

Also in contention to finish in the top four are Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals.

Sunrisers had posted 186-5, thanks in main to Heinrich Klaasen's 104 off 51 balls, which contained six sixes.

England's Harry Brook added an unbeaten 27 off 19 balls.

However, RCB openers Kohli and Du Plessis took the game away with a blistering display of boundary hitting and despite both falling before the chase was complete, the visitors won with four balls to spare.