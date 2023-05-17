Aneurin Donald joins Derbyshire on loan from Hampshire as cover for Brooke Guest
Derbyshire have signed Hampshire wicketkeeper-batter Aneurin Donald on a short-term loan.
Donald, 26, as been signed as cover because Brooke Guest has picked up a hamstring injury.
"We need short-term cover for Brooke while he gets back to full fitness," said Derbyshire head of cricket Mickey Arthur.
"Aneurin is a very talented cricketer, who we feel will step into the wicketkeeper role well for us,"
Donald scored 234 from just 136 deliveries in a world-record innings for Glamorgan against Derbyshire in 2016.
He has played in 58 T20 matches, scoring 947 runs.