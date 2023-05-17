Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Liam Livingstone has hit 264 in eight innings for Punjab Kings so far in the Indian Premier League

Indian Premier League, Dharamsala Delhi Capitals 213-2 (20 overs): Rossouw 82* (37); Curran 2-36 Punjab Kings 198-8 (20 overs): Livingstone 94 (48); Nortje 2-36 Delhi Capitals won by 15 runs Scorecard. Table

Liam Livingstone's destructive 94 from 48 balls was in vain as Punjab Kings lost to Delhi Capitals by 15 runs in the Indian Premier League.

Livingstone's innings included nine sixes but Punjab fell short of their target of 214 in the last over, finishing on 198-8.

Punjab are now relying on other results to qualify to the play-offs, while Delhi were already eliminated.

Delhi's total was set up by Rilee Rossouw's unbeaten 82 from 37 balls.

England's Phil Salt added 26 not out from 14 balls at the end of the innings, while Sam Curran took Punjab's only wickets with figures of 2-36.

India's Prithvi Shaw scored a half-century on his return to Delhi's side and Australia's David Warner made 46 on a flat pitch that suited the batters.

Punjab's chase started poorly as they lost opener and captain Shikhar Dhawan for a duck in the second over.

Atharva Taide led a recovery with 55 from 42 balls but with Punjab's run-rate stalling, he was retired out.

Punjab required around 18 runs an over as Delhi's bowlers continued to apply the pressure but Livingstone's bludgeoning gave them a glimmer of hope, taking 20 from the 17th over and 21 from the 18th.

But he ran out of partners and Anrich Nortje held his nerve as he took two wickets and conceded just five runs from the penultimate over to all but secure Delhi's consolation win.

Ishant Sharma then gifted Livingstone an opportunity for heroics with a no-ball with three balls remaining, but the England batter could not capitalise on the free hit - and then holed out to long-on from the final ball.