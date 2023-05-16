Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Alasdair Evans has returned to the Scotland squad

Alasdair Evans and Adrian Neill have been named in Scotland's squad for the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.

Evans and Neill replace Liam Naylor and the retired Kyle Coetzer from the party that travelled to Nepal for February's Cricket World Cup League 2 win.

Doug Watson is interim head coach for the matches from 18 June to 9 July after the departure of Shane Burger.

Ireland, Nepal, the Netherlands, Oman, Sri Lanka, West Indies and the hosts compete with Scotland.

The top two teams progress to the World Cup in India, which runs from 5 October to 19 November.

"There's a good mixture in this squad of youth and senior players who've been around a while," said Watson. external-link

"It's obviously a wonderful opportunity coming up in Zimbabwe, and the guys that we've selected are all really excited and fizzing to go. They know how tough the challenge is going to be.

"It's moving into winter over there just now, and the conditions are changing, and will be quite spin-friendly, but the key thing will be for us to adapt to the conditions and approach the games the way we want to play them."

Scotland squad

Richie Berrington (captain), Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Tomas Mackintosh, Chris McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt