Tom Alsop initially joined Sussex on loan from Hampshire last year before agreeing a permanent move

Sussex vice-captain Tom Alsop has signed a three-year contract extension.

Last week he made a career-best 182 not out at Leicestershire and has scored 396 runs in eight innings.

The left-handed batter, who moved to the club last season, scored four hundreds and four half-centuries in the County Championship in 2022 at an average of 42.27.

He also made 189 not out against Middlesex on the One-Day Cup last year as Sussex made the semi-finals.

"He has been our standout player so far this season and has a high work ethic along with a high level of skill," Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace told the club website.

"I am really looking forward to working closely with him when he takes over as captain of the Championship side in the future."