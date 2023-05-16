Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben Charlesworth scored a first-class best of 87 in last week's draw with Gloucestershire

Gloucestershire batter Ben Charlesworth has signed a one-year contract extension.

The new deal will see the 22-year-old remain at the club until at least the end of the 2024 season.

"I'm really pleased to be able to continue representing this great club," he told the club website. external-link

"I hope I can contribute toward success for the team in the coming years and I believe we can achieve great things with the group we currently have".

Charlesworth made his debut aged 17 and has played 24 first-class games with a batting average of 22.88.

In his first appearance of the 2023 season against Derbyshire last week, the left-hander recorded his best first-class score of 87.

Steve Snell, performance director at Gloucestershire, believes the young batter is trending in the right direction following a few setbacks in recent years.

"Ben has been with us for a number of years and has shown undoubted promise with the bat and ball," he said.

"He has had some terrible luck with injuries and we have been cautious with him so far this season to ensure he's fully fit and ready to return to first-team cricket.

"I definitely think Ben has an exciting future in the game.

"I'm sure he will continue to go from strength to strength and provide a backbone for Gloucestershire's batting in years to come."