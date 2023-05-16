Last updated on .From the section Cricket

James Anderson has taken 16 wickets in four matches for Lancashire in the County Championship so far

England seamer James Anderson says he expects to be fully fit "in a couple of weeks" after sustaining a mild groin strain.

Anderson, 40, left the field on day one of Lancashire's match against Somerset on 11 May and took no further part in the four-day game.

But he has been named in England's squad for the Test against Ireland starting on 1 June.

"I'm not worried about it," Anderson told the BBC's Tailenders podcast.

Anderson said he felt a "twinge" in his groin in his 14th over against Somerset, but was able to rest as the remainder of the day was abandoned by rain.

A scan that evening showed a mild strain, but Anderson is optimistic about his recovery.

"It's obviously not great getting injured but it's probably the best outcome for what it is, because it's a low-grade thing and I think in a couple of weeks I'll be back to full fitness," he said.

"It's frustrating because you always want to feel good and get enough bowling in before a series and you want to be fresh, so it's now about trying to plan the best route through this summer.

"I felt like I needed to play this game so it's not ideal, but I'm not stressed about it."

Anderson added he is not "aiming" for the Ireland Test as his return date, in order to avoid rushing back and prolonging the injury.

Anderson was ruled out of the Ashes in 2019 after just one session, having injured his calf.

"I'm just taking it day by day and seeing how it goes because obviously I don't want to risk anything by making it worse," he said.

"I'm more confident I can get this one right [than in 2019] and give the Ashes a right good crack."

Anderson is England's all-time leading wicket-taker in Tests with 685 victims.