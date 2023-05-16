Last updated on .From the section Cricket

James Coles has scored two half-centuries in the Championship this season, against Gloucestershire and Leicestershire

Sussex all-rounder James Coles has signed a three-year contract extension with the club.

The 19-year-old all-rounder has scored four half-centuries in 11 first-class appearances and taken 11 wickets with his left-arm spin.

"James has really impressed me with not only his high level of skill, but his approach to the game," said Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace.

"He really looks like a player who will have an excellent future."

Coles joined Sussex's academy in 2019 and became the county's youngest-ever first class player in September 2020 when he featured aged 16 years and 157 days against Surrey.

He signed his first professional deal in May 2021 and has represented England at Under-19 level.