Bhuvneshwar Kumar (right) took 5-30 making it just the second time in IPL history that a century and five-wicket haul has happened in the same game. It is the first time it has happened in the same innings

Indian Premier League, Ahmedabad Gujarat Titans 188-9 (20 overs): Gill 101 (58), Sudharshan 47 (36); Bhuvneshwar 5-30 Sunrisers Hyderabad 154-9 (20 overs): Klaasen 64 (44); Shami 4-21 Gujarat Titans won by 34 runs Scorecard ; Table

Shubman Gill hit his first Indian Premier League century as defending champions Gujarat Titans sealed a play-off spot with a 34-run win that eliminates Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Gill hit 101 off 58 as Gujarat made 188-9, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar taking 5-30, including three in the final over.

Hyderabad fell to 59-7 in reply and eventually finished 154-9 to be eliminated with two games left.

Gujarat are the first side through, with seven left vying for three spots.

The win also secures a top-two spot for Gujarat, meaning they will have two chances to reach the final on 28 May.

"I am very proud of the boys," said Titans captain Hardik Pandya.

"Last year was a very different year and this year we knew would be a different challenge but the boys have put their hands up in very difficult situations and we have rightly earned a play-off spot."

Hyderabad again left England's Harry Brook and Adil Rashid on the bench and this was another below-par performance.

Gujarat, who won the title in their inaugural season in 2022, would probably have been disappointed with their total at the halfway point.

They were 163-3 after 16 overs but lost six wickets for 25 runs, including Gill off the first ball of the final over.

The right-hander paced his innings superbly and a century caps a superb season for the 23-year-old right-hander, who is now the second-highest scorer with 576 runs, at an average of 48.

Despite being disappointed not to reach 200, Titans' total looked like more than enough after Mohammed Shami took 3-17 in the powerplay to leave Hyderabad 45-4.

However South Africa wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen reduced the situation to 66 off 24 balls to give Hyderabad an outside chance.

That forced Shami to return and Klaasen holed out to long-off for 64 off 44 balls to effectively end any hopes of a dramatic win.

Sunrisers captain Aiden Markram said: "We believed we were in the game at the halfway point but when you lose four wickets in the powerplay you're not going to chase many scores down.

"We've got to give credit to the way they played, I thought Shubman's innings was incredible.

"There is a lot to pride for us to play for and hopefully we can give some opportunities and see what guys are about. We haven't been at our best this year."