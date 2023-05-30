Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England v Ireland Venue: Lord's Date: 1-4 June Coverage: Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST.

England's summer gets under way on Thursday when they host Ireland in a four-day Test at Lord's.

The game will act as a warm-up for England's Ashes series against Australia, just as it did in 2019 when they played Ireland for the first time in Test cricket.

But, how well can you remember that game?

We've put together 10 questions to test your memory.