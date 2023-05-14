West Indies in Australia 2024 - fixtures, results & scorecards
January
17-21 1st Test, Adelaide (23:30 GMT, 16-20 Jan)
25-29 2nd Test, Brisbane (d/n) (04:00 GMT)
February
2 1st ODI, Melbourne (d/n) (03:30 GMT)
4 2nd ODI, Sydney (d/n) (03:30 GMT)
6 3rd ODI, Canberra (d/n) (03:30 GMT)
9 1st Twenty20 international, Hobart (d/n) (08:00 GMT)
11 2nd Twenty20 international, Adelaide (d/n) (08:00 GMT)
13 3rd Twenty20 international, Perth (d/n) (08:00 GMT)
