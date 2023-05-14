Last updated on .From the section Cricket

India Premier League, Jaipur: Royal Challengers Bangalore 171-5 (20 overs): Du Plessis 55 (44), Maxwell 54 (33) Rajasthan Royals 59 (10.3 overs): Hetmyer 35 (19); Parnell 3-10 Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 112 runs Scorecard . Table .

Joe Root was out for 10 in his first Indian Premier League innings as Rajasthan Royals were thrashed by 112 runs by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Root overturned an lbw decision on one before being trapped in front by left-armer Wayne Parnell after 15 balls.

It came amid a dismal Royals batting effort, including the loss of England's Jos Buttler for a duck, as they were bowled out for 59 in 10.3 overs.

Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell hit fifties in RCB's 171-5.

South African Du Plessis made 55 from 44 balls and Australia's Maxwell a 33-ball 54 before the visitors were lifted by 29 from 11 balls by left-hander Anuj Rawat at the death.

Rajasthan lost leading scorer Yashasvi Jaiswal and Buttler, both without scoring, plus captain Sanju Samson for four in the first eight balls, slipping to 7-3.

Root, who played in the Royals' two previous games but did not bat, hit one four before missing a full ball on leg stump.

The result severely damages the Royals' chances of reaching the play-offs with one match remaining and boosts RCB, who have played a game less.

RCB join their opponents on 12 points but sit above them in fifth via their superior net run-rate.

Lucknow Super Giants are a point better off in fourth with the top four progressing.