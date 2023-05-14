Close menu

County Championship: Ben Raine steers Durham to one-wicket win over Yorkshire

Last updated on .From the section Countiescomments20

Ben Raine batting for Durham
Ben Raine came in with Durham struggling on 154-6
LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Riverside (day four)
Yorkshire 254 & 218: Hill 51; Raine 4-36
Durham 227 & 246-9: Jones 56, Raine 50*; Fisher 4-64
Durham (19 pts) beat Yorkshire (4 pts) by one wicket
Match scorecard

Durham held their nerve on a nail-biting final morning to defeat Yorkshire by one wicket and extend their lead at the top of the County Championship Division Two table.

Durham required 33 to chase down their victory total of 246, while the visitors needed two wickets to end a 17-match run without a County Championship win.

The hosts were composed to whittle down 31 of the required 33 as Ben Raine completed a brilliant half-century under pressure.

George Hill threatened to break Durham hearts when he pinned Matthew Potts lbw with his second delivery of the new ball.

But Brydon Carse ambled to the crease with his side injury and squeezed the winning two runs between third slip and gully to steer Durham over the line.

Durham claimed 19 points to move well clear of second-placed Glamorgan at the top of the standings, while Yorkshire remain winless this term.

On a bright morning in front of 254 spectators in Chester-le-Street, Yorkshire turned to Hill for the first over of the day, hoping he could continue to conjure magic for the White Rose in the middle after a fine performance.

Raine and Potts worked his first two balls for singles to the cheer of the home crowd.

The Durham batters brought up their fifty stand from 127 deliveries, further inching the hosts towards the victory target and quietening the travelling Yorkshire faithful that remained.

Jordan Thompson replaced Hill, but Potts took the attack to the seamer drilling his third ball straight down the ground.

Thompson put in a desperate dive to stop the ball and appeared to hurt his shoulder after staying down on the pitch. The seamer continued his over but was dispatched off Raine's legs to the fence.

Durham worked the target down to single figures before Shan Masood had one last roll of the dice and placed the ball in the hands of off-spinner Dom Bess. Bess bowled a tight line but could not prevent Raine nudging his way to his 15th first-class fifty.

The new ball arrived and Hill brought about one final piece of magic to pin Potts lbw for 25 with only two required for victory.

Carse arrived at the crease ailing with his trunk injury, but managed to secure a huge win for Durham.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.

Comments

Join the conversation

20 comments

  • Comment posted by gordon, today at 13:04

    I have to agree with John Carrick. The coaching and management of the team at this time is not good enough.

  • Comment posted by dave, today at 13:03

    Yorks going to do badly as long as their top players can opt not to play county cricket. All Eng internationals in test squad should have to play at least 4 county games before Ashes otherwise they can't pay in Ashes.

  • Comment posted by daddycool, today at 13:03

    Kudos to the head groundsman for a fine pitch that aided exciting cricket from first ball to last....Highest score in the 4th innings is always a good sign. Our lower-order runs have been our trump card so far this season. Long may it continue.

  • Comment posted by bettercallsaul, today at 12:59

    Well we are really taking this Division by storm !! Hope we are not still facing a points deduction too, there won't be many to deduct. Good luck to Durham though, after what they have faced in recent years it would be great to see them back in the First Division.

    • Reply posted by mike, today at 13:04

      mike replied:
      very classy comment. Its always the fans who suffer from points deductions as Durham know

  • Comment posted by David, today at 12:59

    Yorkshire played a good game but can’t bowl teams out as per usual,and York’s did not score enough runs sec innings bairstow far from ready for England just now.Batting and bowling not quite there yet

  • Comment posted by Dave P, today at 12:54

    254 spectators ! Why dont organisers start charging a quid to watch 4 day games? Maybe get a few thousand in instead of a few hundred and with in ground refreshments they would surely make more money in the round.

    • Reply posted by Airbag, today at 13:00

      Airbag replied:
      250 of them were Yorkshire overseas players

  • Comment posted by john carrick, today at 12:49

    I said after Leicestershire game Gough Gibson should look in the mirror as now should all the coaching staff Stop signing short term overseas and play the up and coming youngers as at present overseas have not improved the team Questions need to be asked at recruitment (Gough) as in his words Great signing Losing not good and excuses can mask the problem Yorkshire are not good enough

    • Reply posted by David, today at 13:03

      David replied:
      They are not tykes fan

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 12:43

    Excellent win for Durham who are on their way back after their dreadful treatment by the ECB. In addition whilst it’s true that a “Strong Yorkshire means a Strong England”, Durham too make a big contribution in that regard!

  • Comment posted by Bernard, today at 12:40

    Another defeat snatched from the jaws of victory... Shame Carse was able to bat today, if Yorks had got the 9th wicket last night they may not have needed a 10th...

    • Reply posted by Neil, today at 12:45

      Neil replied:
      Sad trying to rely upon injuries to opposition players, this is cricket, we are better than that!

  • Comment posted by Airbag, today at 12:40

    The cricketing genius Gough must already be odds on to receive ‘coach of year’ … at Lancashire’s end of season awards

    • Reply posted by David, today at 12:52

      David replied:
      Agree gough not Got a clue how to be director of cricket and Gibson as well

  • Comment posted by Penshaw lad, today at 12:33

    Well done Ben Raine,Matty Potts and Brydon Carse for getting Durham over the line over the twisty Tykes

  • Comment posted by CriticalPoint, today at 12:33

    Oh dear Yorkshire. How the mighty have fallen. From unbeatable D1 County Champions a few years ago under Gillespie to now not even being able to buy a win in D2

    They’re important for domestic cricket, though, so let’s hope they find form and reach the heights of domestic cricket again so that future England players are out through their paces before making their international debut

    • Reply posted by David, today at 13:01

      David replied:
      York’s have not had a good coach since Gillespie left

  • Comment posted by Mel56, today at 12:32

    Yet another Yorkshire defeat brought about by tactical blunders. Essential to contain run rate to create max overs with new ball. But economical Hill replaced by expensive Thompson. When Hill returns with new ball only two runs wanted for victory. He still gets a wicket but too late to exploit injured last man. Little leadership on and off field. No wonder Yorks not won a CC match in over a year.

  • Comment posted by Moggs, today at 12:26

    It's all down to those awful Aussies who dare to play their cricket in England. lol

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC