Wiaan Mulder's 102 not out came off 167 balls

LV= County Championship Division Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day four) Sussex 430: Alsop 182*; Mulder 5-63 Leicestershire 270 & 295-6 (f/o): Mulder 102*, Patel 100 Leicestershire (8 pts) drew with Sussex (12 pts) Match scorecard

Hundreds from Rishi Patel and Wiaan Mulder steered Leicestershire to a draw against Sussex after being asked to follow on, preserving their unbeaten record in Division Two of the County Championship.

Dismissed for 270 in reply to their opponents' 430 late on Saturday, they were in early trouble on Sunday at 65-4 as Sussex chased a second win of the season.

But after Patel had made 100 from 157 balls - the third century of a season he began with none to his name - South African all-rounder Mulder saw them to safety with an unbeaten 102 to go with his five wickets in the Sussex innings.

He had valuable support from young all-rounder Tom Scriven, who contributed 51 not out to a seventh-wicket stand worth an unbroken 99 in 23 overs before the teams shook hands on a draw with 20 overs unbowled and Leicestershire 135 runs in front.

Sussex's four-man seam attack had their moments, with 21-year-old Henry Crocombe looking sharp at times, but with Ari Karvelas and Brad Currie both making their first appearances of the campaign, they could not find the outstanding individual performance that was probably needed to fashion a victory, and missed two chances to dismiss Patel before he had reached fifty.

Leicestershire had looked in danger of succumbing to the kind of rapid disintegration to which they were prone last year when a solid start to their follow-on was wrecked by the loss of four quick wickets midway through the morning session.

Six without loss overnight, having failed by just 11 runs to meet the avoidance target on Saturday, they advanced to 48 without too many alarms in the first 40 minutes of play on the final morning, dealing relatively comfortably with a new-ball attack of Karvelas and Currie.

But after a major let-off when an edge offered by Patel on 27 was put down by third slip Tom Clark, the next eight overs saw them lose four wickets for nine runs, slipping from 56 without loss to 65-4.

Sol Budinger slashed Fynn Hudson-Prentice into the hands of the Ali Orr at point, the opener getting a send-off from the Sussex fielders that seemed to prompt a warning from the umpires, immediately followed back by captain Lewis Hill as Crocombe did enough to induce an edge to first slip Tom Alsop.

Colin Ackermann, who scored 298 runs in his first four innings of the season but just 34 in his most recent five, faced 25 balls before he was leg before to Karvelas, after which Currie claimed the wicket Sussex hoped would be key, delivering a beauty to pass Peter Handscomb's defensive bat and hit the Australian's off stump.

With Leicestershire still 95 behind, Sussex's tails were up, yet they missed another chance to dismiss Patel when he was dropped at first slip on 47 off Currie, who also had a strong appeal for leg before against him turned down in his next over.

The home side were still up against it at lunch, 69 in arrears, yet there was always a suspicion that a Sussex attack lacking both Ollie Robinson and Nathan McAndrew might struggle to bowl Leicestershire out twice, especially in improving weather conditions and with their opponents concerned only with saving the game.

Indeed, the two chances created but not taken against Patel began to look costly indeed as the tall right-hander went on to complete his hundred comprising three sixes and 16 boundaries.

After reaching the milestone off 154 balls with his 16th four, Patel rather gave his wicket away, pushing at a ball from Currie in the same over that he had no need to play, giving first slip Alsop a comfortable catch.

And when Rehan Ahmed was out three overs later, brilliantly caught by a diving Steve Smith at second slip off Crocombe, Leicestershire were vulnerable again - six down and just 36 in front - with still 43 overs remaining.

But Leicestershire rediscovered their resilience, Mulder regaining his touch to register his century with his 16th four as the game ended in a draw.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.