County Championship: Lancashire and Somerset play out draw

Last updated on .From the section Counties

James Rew hit his second ton of the match and it was a maiden century for Kasey Aldridge (left)
Kasey Aldridge (left) celebrates his hundred with fellow centurion James Rew
LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day four)
Somerset 361: Rew 105 & 398-5 dec: Rew 118*, Aldridge 101*
Lancashire: 326: Mitchell 105, Balderson 71; Overton 4-52, Henry 4-73
Lancashire (9 pts) drew with Somerset (10 pts)
James Rew and Kasey Aldridge both made centuries as Somerset played out a draw with Lancashire in a final-day stalemate in Manchester.

Somerset batted through the entire day, extending their second innings to 398-5 before hands were shaken.

Lancashire were without injured England paceman James Anderson for a third straight day.

After sending down 14 overs to take 2-16 on the first day, England's leading wicket-taker took no further part in the game - and Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple says it appears to be a groin injury.

It was 40-year-old Anderson's last game for Lancashire before the one-off Test against Ireland at Lord's on 1 June, followed by the start of the Ashes series against Australia at Edgbaston on 16 June.

Asked whether Anderson needs a scan, Chapple told BBC Radio Lancashire: "That is for England to sort out. It just looks like a tweaked groin to me.

"He bowled really well first innings but he has just irritated a groin. I don't think it's anything too serious.

"We should be positive about his recovery but he's done it badly enough not to take any further part in the game."

Rew, this season's leading run-scorer in the Championship, added to his burgeoning reputation in making an unbeaten 118, his second century of the match, and the 19-year-old's third of the season.

He shared an unbroken 192-run stand with Aldridge, whose maiden first-class century on 101 finally brought the game to an end.

Starting on 114-3, Somerset lost Tom Kohler-Cadmore when he played inside a Will Williams delivery that knocked back his off stump.

Tom Lammonby then went for a season's best 78 before he was stumped trying to launch Tom Hartley towards the new hotel being constructed at mid-wicket.

But, with the lead now beyond 300 and no declaration forthcoming, it was then just a question of when Rew and Aldridge both made it to three figures.

With this year's T20 Blast set to begin next weekend, Lancashire are not in County Championship action for a month until they host Hampshire at Southport on 11 June.

Somerset, also still winless after five matches, have one more four-day game before the T20 start - at Lord's against Middlesex, beginning on Thursday.

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 19:12

    Craig Overton's said on social media that Somerset offered 350 off 90 to Lancashire yesterday, but they declined. Chappell's said no offer was made. Anyone know which is true? I still think we could have pushed to make a result possible today by batting a bit more positively

  • Comment posted by 4588, today at 19:10

    Our bowling lacks penetration,esp minus JA and Bailey,who is hopefully resting not injured. Catching this season has been poor to say the least. Wells, Vilas are making up the numbers and captaincy unadventurous (without KJ) at best. Still,the one day season looms and hopefully,but not certainly, Salt et al ought to make SOME difference.

  • Comment posted by Russell1970, today at 19:08

    Question is why did Anderson play when Robinson, Broad and Woakes were rested

  • Comment posted by Tom Pain, today at 19:02

    Somerset turned this game into a farce but with their slow scoring on Day 2 it looked like they were only interested in a draw from the start. Bizarre. As they keep electing Jacob Rees-Mogg, you have to wonder about the mentality of people down there. Conservative in the extreme. If they're relegated, few outside the south-west would shed a tear.

  • Comment posted by Colin, today at 18:59

    Truly bizarre from Somerset. What are they thinking. Mind you the sight of George Bell steaming in from the Statham end is truly a sight to behold.
    Somerset management, please account for yourselves, people paid good money to watch that today.

  • Comment posted by Jim Paris, today at 18:52

    Lack of ambition is what ruins County Four Day Cricket and the points system needs to reflect the need to make this version more competitive. Encourage attacking batting with points for run rate and total runs, and competitive bowling by points for all wickets both innings and no points to either side for the draw. A competitive loss should reward more than than a draw.

    • Reply posted by JP1972, today at 18:59

      JP1972 replied:
      The CC already awards max batting points for scoring at 4 RPO over 110 overs though. The idea of no points awarded for drawn games can be done - in fact was done in the 50's and up to mid 60's. You'd like to think that most captains would say "Go for the victory" if the opposing side sets say 270 off 55 overs on the last day.

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 18:46

    Nothing worse than having to bowl at a side who shut up shop and play for the draw. Happened too often in my early years in club cricket. Not going to attract any paying customers to County grounds.

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 18:45

    On behalf of Somerset Country Cricket, I can only apologise to those who had to watch Saqib Mahmood bowling spin.

    • Reply posted by Tom Pain, today at 19:03

      Tom Pain replied:
      Total disrespect for the watching public.

  • Comment posted by Daniel Simon, today at 18:35

    I was suprised Somerset did not declare and set Lancs a target. Very negative on their part. Parkinson and Bailey must play in the next game at Southport. At the moment our bowlers dont pose a threat. Mahmood is not as menacing as he was back in 2021 and Balderson and Williams look tame. Our batting though is decent. Excellent debut performance from Daryll Mitchell

    • Reply posted by JP1972, today at 18:37

      JP1972 replied:
      Mahmood is still coming back from almost 12 months out - give him some slack!

  • Comment posted by Gawain, today at 18:31

    Shameful that Somerset didn't declare and set a target. They've got a top class bowling attack. Cowardly. No wonder 10 men and his dog watch county cricket. Don't they know first class cricket is in trouble and they need to entertain? Don't they know only attacking bold cricket will get their batters in contention for England? This was a regression to decades ago.

    • Reply posted by JP1972, today at 18:36

      JP1972 replied:
      Which decade was that? Look at previous decades and it shows Yorkshire of the 60's setting daring run chases, Leicestershire of '75 setting tempting declarations and Middlesex of the 70's and 80's being very aggressive too!

  • Comment posted by JP1972, today at 18:30

    Maybe a return to the time when no points were awarded for a drawn county championship game. If it makes captains more daring it must surely be worth trying.

  • Comment posted by dunc brownley, today at 18:29

    Not good news on any player being injured and to miss for 3 days is a concern.

    Steady recovery JA.

    Well up to Lancs to bounce back now after the draw and the news too albeit they used to not having JA playing for them and that goes to the other Counties who have players under CC tag.

    Still early doors on the season anyway so time to plan for the latter part.

    • Reply posted by bbcwatcher, today at 18:30

      bbcwatcher replied:
      Agreed.

  • Comment posted by Rickla1313, today at 18:29

    I guess Tom Abell is not a big fan of Bazball - or looking after the paying fans.

    • Reply posted by lappers, today at 18:35

      lappers replied:
      There’s more at stake for County Cricketers, like their place in the team, than there is for Test players who seem to be guaranteed their place in the team no matter how many runs they score or don’t score!

  • Comment posted by john, today at 18:24

    Boring Boring Somerset ..never up for a creating a proper game .deserve to be relegated ....

    • Reply posted by lappers, today at 18:27

      lappers replied:
      No point in Somerset flogging their bowlers on that dead wicket

