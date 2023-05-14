Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Paul Stirling top-scored for Ireland in the third ODI against Bangladesh

Third one-day international, Chelmsford Bangladesh 274 (48.5 overs): Tamin 69, Mushfiqur 45; Adair 4-40 Ireland 269-9 (50 overs): Stirling 60, Balbirnie 53; Mustafizur 4-44 Bangladesh won by five runs Scorecard

Bangladesh defeated Ireland by five runs in the final ODI on Sunday to secure a 2-0 series win in Chelmsford.

Tigers captain Tamim Iqbal hit 69 and Mushfiqur Rahim added 45 as they were bowled out for 274 with Mark Adair taking 4-40.

Paul Stirling (60) and skipper Andrew Balbirnie (53) put on 109 for the second wicket as the Irish chased down the target.

However, they came up just short with Mustafizur Rahman claiming 4-44.

Ireland went into the series needing a 3-0 win to keep hopes of World Cup qualification alive but they were dashed after the opening game was washed out.

Bangladesh won the second match by three wickets and this was another close contest which went down to the final ball.

Ireland elected to field first but Bangladesh made a good start and reached 159-3, with Tamin provided a strong opening while Najmul Hossain Shanto and Litton Das both hit 35.

Mushfiqur's 44 and 37 from Mehidy Hasan kept Bangladesh on course for decent total although they were dismissed with seven balls still remaining.

Adair was the pick of the Irish attack while George Dockrell and Andy McBrine both took two wickets.

Ireland lost Stephen Doheny (five) early in their response but the Stirling-Balbirnie partnership put them back on track and they were helped by middle order runs from Harry Tector (45) and Lorcan Tucker (50).

But from a promising 225-3 the wickets began to tumble and even a late burst from Adair (20) was not enough to save the Irish from defeat.

Hasan Mahmud backed up Mustafizur with 2-44 as Bangladesh clinched a narrow victory.