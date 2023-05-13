Surrey will need seven Middlesex wickets on the final day to give themselves a chance of victory

LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day three) Middlesex 209 & 128-3: Holden 42*; Clark 1-3 Surrey 380: Smith 97, Burns 88; Bamber 3-87, Higgins 3-87 Middlesex (3 pts) trail Surrey (6 pts) by 43 runs Match scorecard

Surrey will fancy their chances of claiming their third win of the season in the County Championship after building a first-innings lead of 171 against Middlesex on day three at the Kia Oval.

Jamie Smith made 97 and their last three wickets added 97 to swell their total to 380 before Middlesex lost Sam Robson and Mark Stoneman in successive overs after an opening stand of 55. Stephen Eskinazi fell four overs before the close with Middlesex 128-3 at stumps, still 43 behind.

Smith batted superbly during the morning and looked certain to score his first century of the season. But, tied down by leg-spinner Luke Hollman, he came a couple of yards down the pitch looking to clear mid-wicket and was beaten in the flight, allowing John Simpson to complete an easy stumping.

Until that indiscretion the 22-year-old hardly played a false shot and was particularly punishing on the unusually out-of-sorts Toby Roland-Jones. He greeted the Middlesex skipper's introduction into the attack by carving his second ball to the point boundary before driving the next through long-off for four.

Boundaries off successive deliveries from Roland-Jones took Smith into the 90s but Hollman, bowling the first spin in the match 20 minutes before lunch on the third day, stopped him in his tracks. Smith hit a six and 15 fours and faced 187 balls.

Middlesex had plugged away throughout the morning session. Tim Murtagh found a thin outside edge with the sixth ball of the day to remove Ben Foakes (22) and the impressive Ethan Bamber, who had earlier been deposited over long-on for six by Will Jacks, hit back to bowl Jacks through the gate for 27.

When Bamber was taken off at the Pavilion End his replacement Ryan Higgins offered Jordan Clark (12) some width and Clark slashed to backward point, but after Smith's dismissal Surrey's tail wagged.

Bamber bowled Gus Atkinson (13) via an inside edge but Sean Abbott looked at ease against the second new ball, hoisting Bamber over long-on for six and adding six fours in his 48.

The Australian lost his leg stump trying to guide a straight ball from Murtagh down to third but Dan Worrall enjoyed himself with 32 at the end, the pick of his five boundaries a drive over wide long-on off Higgins to bring up 350 and secure a third batting point.

Roland-Jones belatedly brought himself back on and ended the innings when Worrall touched a bouncer to the wicketkeeper.

Robson, who top-scored with 76 in the first innings, and Stoneman launched the Middlesex response with a stand of 55. It was not easy with the floodlights on and Worrall unfortunate not to be rewarded during a probing seven-over new-ball spell, before Surrey struck twice in eight balls.

Abbott made the breakthrough in his fifth over with a quicker delivery which drew Robson (22) forward and found the edge as it nipped away off the seam. In the next over Atkinson went round the wicket and Stoneman (28) was right to be aggrieved to be given out caught behind by umpire Graham Lloyd when TV replays clearly showed he had not hit the ball.

With Pieter Malan not able to bat until later in the innings after spending time off the field, Max Holden was promoted up the order. He was badly dropped by Jacks at second slip on 18 off Kemar Roach but added 51 with Eskinazi before Clark ended the stand in his third over when Eskinazi nicked off.

Holden was unbeaten on 42 but Middlesex have work to do on the final day.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.