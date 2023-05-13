Dane Paterson has taken 510 first-class wickets at an average of less than 23

LV= County Championship Division One, County Ground, Northampton (day three) Northamptonshire 158 & 72: Zaib 26; Paterson 5-16 Nottinghamshire 255: Clarke 76; Sales 4-24 Notts (20 pts) beat Northants (3 pts) by an innings and 25 runs Match scorecard

Dane Paterson claimed five wickets against Northamptonshire to propel Nottinghamshire to a victory by an innings and 25 runs on the third day of their County Championship match at Wantage Road.

South Africa international Paterson's first four scalps came in an opening burst of eight overs, all thanks to catches behind the wicket which left the Steelbacks reeling at 11-4. Despite Saif Zaib (26) putting up some resistance, they never recovered and were all out for 72.

It follows Northamptonshire's first innings collapse on day two when they lost seven wickets for 17 runs and a similar dispiriting batting display in their last home game against Hampshire which also ended in an innings defeat.

Earlier Joe Clarke (76) scored his second half-century of the season to give Nottinghamshire a healthy 97-run lead which could have been higher but for career-best figures of 4-24 for James Sales and four wickets for Tom Taylor.

But any hopes that their efforts would open the game back up for Northamptonshire were soon dashed when Paterson had ball in hand.

Nottinghamshire resumed one run behind on 157 for four in testing conditions, the home bowlers frequently beating the bat and drawing the batters into playing outside off-stump.

They made early inroads, taking two wickets in five balls. Taylor picked up his third of the innings when Lyndon James (26) drove loosely to first slip where Ricardo Vasconcelos took a sharp catch. Steven Mullaney went quickly lbw without scoring.

By this stage Nottinghamshire were 184-6, just 26 ahead and Northamptonshire were hopeful of making short work of the lower order. But Liam Patterson-White stuck around with Clarke in a stand worth 58 in 17 overs to steady the ship.

Clarke passed 50 thanks to a wide legside delivery but Nottinghamshire's last four wickets folded quickly, James (15) playing an extravagant drive to Sales giving Vasconcelos a fourth slip catch.

Clarke had played largely fluently, sweetly timing the ball to the boundary, stroking 10 fours in four hours at the crease. But he had also played and missed on several occasions and his innings ended in ignominious fashion, when he flashed needlessly at a wide ball from Sales.

Sales picked up his fourth wicket when he got one to come back and knock over Brett Hutton's stumps while Paterson was last man out, bowled by Taylor.

Northamptonshire's batting jitters returned immediately with both openers back in the dressing room inside two overs thanks to Paterson, who picked up Vasconcelos driving loosely low to first slip and Emilio Gay who played in similar fashion.

With Hutton keeping up the pressure at the other end, the procession continued when Whiteman prodded at one just outside off-stump from Paterson with Clarke taking a good tumbling catch behind while Rob Keogh fell next ball when he was squared up, the ball flying to third slip.

Zaib provided some stubborn resistance, starting to rebuild the Northamptonshire innings in a stand of 35 with Sales, but he rode his luck at times, ultimately falling when he drove James in the air to Slater.

Sales departed two runs later when he edged Mullaney behind while Harry Gouldstone flashed at a wide ball from Hutton sending it straight to point.

Gareth Berg gave Paterson his fifth wicket when he flashed at one straight to Ben Duckett in the slips who could only parry it, with Hutton catching it on the rebound.

Jordan Buckingham's run out compounded Northamptonshire's woes and it was left to Hutton to take the last wicket, having Taylor caught behind off another loose shot.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.