Winter signing Chris Rushworth had match figures of 8-90 to take his haul of wickets to 30 for the season

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day three) Essex 126 & 215: Harmer 50*; Hasan Ali 4-48 Warwickshire 242 & 100-6: Rhodes 29; Bracewell 2-24 Warwickshire (19 pts) beat Essex (3 pts) by four wickets Match scorecard

Warwickshire underlined their County Championship title credentials by completing a four-wicket win over fellow challengers Essex inside three days at Edgbaston.

Chris Rushworth exploited helpful overhead conditions to finish with 4-62, for match figures of 8-90, while Hasan Ali took 4-48 as Essex were bowled out in their second innings for 215.

That left a victory target of 100 and, with batting remaining far from straightforward, Warwickshire had to work hard to get there, on 100-6, to go top of Division One, pending the conclusion of the Surrey-Middlesex game on Sunday.

The skills of Rushworth and Hasan, ably supported in the seam department by Oliver Hannon-Dalby and Ed Barnard, were the decisive factor in a fast-moving match which yielded a three-day result despite the loss of 41 overs to the weather on the first two days.

Essex's first defeat of the season came as a jolt after drawing against champions Surrey last week, while Warwickshire's third win in five games maintains a strong start after so narrowly avoiding relegation last September.

After Essex resumed on the third morning on 86-4, still trailing by 30, overnight pair Matt Critchley and Michael Pepper took their side in front but neither lasted much longer as three wickets fell in 15 balls.

Critchley edged Hasan first slip, then Rushworth pinned Pepper lbw and had Doug Bracewell brilliantly caught by Sam Hain at second slip.

Simon Harmer (with 50 not out from 79 balls) and Shane Snater attacked effectively to ensure they would at least have something to bowl at.

But Snater was snared lbw by Hannon-Dalby, and Hasan Ali had Sam Cook caught at long leg and Jamie Porter taken at slip.

Chasing 100 in a minimum of 73 overs, Warwickshire had plenty of time but Alex Davies sought to do the job quickly and fell lbw to Cook before Yates edged Porter and, when Bracewell produced two superb away-cutters to remove Hain and Will Rhodes in three balls, it was 65-4.

But Ed Barnard came in to hit an unbeaten 23 and, although the dismissal of Dan Mousley and Michael Burgess in successive overs had a few home nerves jangling at 91-6, he steered his team home.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters Network