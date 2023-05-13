Daryl Mitchell hit his first century for Lancashire - but it was his fourth in England following last summer's three in successive Tests at Lord's, Trent Bridge and Headingley

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day three) Somerset 361: Rew 105, Henry 50*, Aldridge 46; Mitchell 3-32, Williams 3-71 Lancashire: 326: Mitchell 105, Balderson 71; Overton 4-52, Henry 4-73 Somerset (5 pts) lead Lancashire (4 pts) by 149 runs with seven wickets remaining Match scorecard

Daryl Mitchell hit a century on his debut to drag Lancashire back into contention on day three against Somerset in Manchester.

Mitchell's brilliant knock helped a Lancashire side still missing the injured James Anderson close their first innings on 326.

That was just 35 behind the visitors, who had extended that lead to 149 runs for the loss of three wickets by the close.

Although Mitchell's effort was the undoubted highlight, Craig Overton also produced a timely reminder to the England selectors with 4-52, while Mitchell's fellow Kiwi, Matt Henry, took 4-73 on a sun-drenched day in Manchester.

Lancashire started badly when nightwatchman Will Williams was out to the first ball of the day, caught behind off Overton for a duck.

72-3 became 82-4 when Steven Croft was strangled down the leg side off Overton, bringing Mitchell to the crease - and what followed was something of a masterclass by the New Zealand Test player.

When Overton returned just before lunch to account for George Balderson caught behind for 71, the score was 159-5 and, when Dane Vilas departed soon after the restart, the hosts were still 36 short of the follow-on avoidance target.

But Mitchell was joined by wicketkeeper George Bell who showed plenty of application in a partnership of 57 for the sixth wicket, before Overton claimed him with the new ball at second slip for 38. And Tom Hartley then helped Mitchell whittle down Somerset's lead in the run up to tea.

After the interval they both came out swinging as Mitchell took 14 off one Kasey Aldridge over before becoming only the ninth Lancashire player to score a ton on his first appearance for the county.

Hartley holed out off Henry to Abell at deep square leg after making an invaluable 47, before Mitchell finally departed for 105 to close the innings within touching distance of Somerset.

Steven Davies's dismissal early in the second innings, after he played on to Williams, raised Lancashire hopes, but Tom Abell (48) and Tom Lammonby batted sensibly for the majority of the final session.

Abell was bowled around his legs reverse sweeping before Saqib Mahmood bowled George Bartlett in the final over.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters Network