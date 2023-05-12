Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Grant Bradburn played seven Tests and 11 ODIs for New Zealand between 1990 and 2001

Former New Zealand all-rounder Grant Bradburn has been named as Pakistan men's head coach on a two-year deal.

Bradburn, 56, fulfilled the role on an interim basis during Pakistan's recent white-ball series against New Zealand.

Pakistan won the five-match one-day international series 4-1 while the T20 series was drawn 2-2.

"It is a great honour for me to work with the highly talented and skilful side like Pakistan as a head coach," said Bradburn.

"The New Zealand series has been valuable to get game time and create clarity of roles, culture and brand to win."

Bradburn had previously been Pakistan's fielding coach, and was Scotland's head coach between 2014-2018.