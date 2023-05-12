Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Suryakumar hit his fourth T20 century, but his first in the IPL

Indian Premier League, Mumbai: Mumbai Indians 218-5 (20 overs): Suryakumar 103* (49); Rashid 4-30 Gujarat Titans 191-8 (20 overs): Rashid 79* (32); Madhwal 3-31 Mumbai won by 27 runs Scorecard . Table

Suryakumar Yadav hit a 49-ball hundred as Mumbai Indians thrashed leaders Gujarat Titans by 27 runs in the Indian Premier League.

The India batter hit the last ball of Mumbai's innings for six to reach three figures, ending on 103 not out as the hosts posted 218-5.

After coming in at 61-1, the right-hander struck 11 fours and six sixes to complete his first IPL hundred.

In reply, Gujarat slipped to 55-5 after 7.1 overs and finished on 191-8.

The defending champions stay at the top of the table on 16 points while Mumbai climb to third on 14.

Openers Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma hit 31 and 29 respectively, and Vishnu Vinod added 30 at number five, but Suryakumar's stunning assault powered Mumbai on as leg-spinner Rashid Khan took 4-30 for Gujarat.

The world's top ranked T20 batter played in his trademark wristy style, repeatedly clearing the off-side boundary and flicking the ball over square leg.

Afghanistan's Rashid almost single-handedly gave Gujarat a chance in the run chase as he scored 79 not out, hitting three fours and 10 sixes, but it was not enough for the visitors.