Only 27 minutes of play were possible at Canterbury on Friday

LV= County Championship Division One, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence (day two) Kent 95: Muyeye 28; Fuller 5-21, Abbott 3-23 Hampshire 103-0: Weatherley 47*, Middleton 44* Kent 0 pts, Hampshire 3 pts Match scorecard

There was frustration for fans and players alike at Canterbury as a mere 6.1 overs were possible on day two of the County Championship match between Kent and Hampshire.

During a drastically truncated evening session, Hampshire moved to 103-0, a lead of eight.

Joe Weatherley is unbeaten on 47 and Fletcha Middleton is 43 not out, but a combination of rain and high winds wiped out the first two sessions and most of the third.

Hampshire had ended day one on 89 without loss in reply to Kent's 95 all out, but they were unable to press home their advantage as the heavens opened an hour before play was due to start. Even when the rain relented the skies remained ashen and high winds meant the hosts were unable to put up their floodlights.

Tea was taken at 15:30 BST, by which time the crowd consisted of three men in the Underwood-Knott Stand wearing banana costumes to celebrate a 40th birthday.

Play finally began, after multiple inspections, at 17:12, but the only meaningful chance came when Weatherley edged Michael Hogan to second slip and Zak Crawley could not hang on to an ankle-high catch.

Middleton produced an elegant cut off Wes Agar for four, to steer Hampshire past three figures, but after just 27 minutes the light deteriorated again and although the umpires showed severe optimism by lingering in the middle in the hope things might improve, play was finally abandoned for the day at 18:01.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.