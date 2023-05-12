Last updated on .From the section Counties

Two of James Rew's three first-class centuries have come against Lancashire

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day two) Somerset 361: Rew 105, Henry 50, Aldridge 46; Mitchell 3-32, Williams 3-71, Anderson 2-16 Lancashire: 72-2: Balderson 38*, Bohannon 31 Lancashire 2 pts, Somerset 1 pt Match scorecard

Teenager James Rew hit another century against Lancashire as some poor catching from Lancashire's fielders and the day-long absence of England fast bowler James Anderson allowed Somerset to post a competitive 361 on day two in Manchester.

Rew, 19, followed up his 117 at Taunton in April by scoring 105, as the visitors completed their recovery from 12-3.

By the close Lancashire were 72-2 in reply, 289 runs behind and left ruing seven dropped catches during the Somerset innings, as New Zealand's Matt Henry, batting at number 10, bludgeoned his way to a half-century.

A bad day for the hosts was made even worse by the non-appearance of Anderson who failed to reappear at 11:00 BST after leaving the field just before Thursday's close of play with what was described as a "minor issue".

With Somerset resuming on 109-4, Lancashire had a chance to make inroads into the middle order but without Anderson, there was little of the previous morning's cutting edge.

Tom Lammonby, dropped three times the day before, painstakingly made his way to 38 off 184 balls when he edged a wide delivery to slip to hand Daryl Mitchell his first Lancashire wicket, but that was the only one of the morning session.

Rew, dropped by Jones on 70 off Will Williams not long after lunch, and Kasey Aldridge then made Lancashire pay in a sixth-wicket partnership of 106.

Aldridge was caught at first slip for 46 to give Mitchell his second wicket, then after Rew edged Mitchell to Jones tailender Craig Overton went on the attack, hitting four boundaries from his first 15 balls.

Josh Davey lofted Tom Hartley to mid-off but Henry joined Overton and proceeded to hit an unbeaten 50 from 39 balls, which included three mighty sixes off Hartley.

By the time Overton had been trapped in front by Williams for 35 and Jack Leach had fallen to a wonderful diving catch by Dane Vilas, Somerset had added 76 for the last two wickets.

Lancashire faced a difficult period before the close and had Luke Wells brilliantly caught and bowled by Henry, before Josh Bohannon and George Balderson's second-wicket partnership of 67 tempered things a little. But Jack Leach produced a beauty to bowl Bohannon for 31 before the close.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.