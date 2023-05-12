Derbyshire opener Harry Came finished day two unbeaten on 59 against Gloucestershire

LV= County Championship Division Two, Incora County Ground, Derby (day two) Derbyshire 130-5: Came 59*; Taylor 2-18, Dale 2-29 Gloucestershire: Yet to bat Match scorecard

Gloucestershire seamer Matt Taylor impressed on his first appearance of the season against Derbyshire in the County Championship match at Derby.

The 28-year-old exploited helpful conditions to take 2-18 from 10 overs as the hosts struggled on another day badly hit by the weather.

No play was possible until 14:00 BST because of a wet outfield and - after Gloucestershire won the toss - Derbyshire reached 130-5 before bad light ended play early at 17:20 BST.

Opener Harry Came held the innings together with an unbeaten 59 from 111 balls and Ajeet Dale supported Taylor with 2-29 from 11 overs.

Gloucestershire's decision to bowl first came as no surprise given the overcast conditions and Marchant De Lange almost struck with the second ball.

Came edged to third slip where Miles Hammond could not cling on to a hard chance and the ball ran away to the third man boundary.

Came initially scored freely but with the floodlights on and the bowlers getting movement on a grassy pitch, batting was not easy and Gloucestershire did not have to wait long for the breakthrough.

Haider Ali played across a full length ball from Tom Price and Came survived another chance when he drove Taylor to gully but Marcus Harris was unable to take what would have been a good catch above his head.

Taylor and Dale bowled accurately and the latter was rewarded when he moved one in late to knock out Brooke Guest's off and middle stumps in the 16th over.

Both were making the batters play in challenging conditions and Dale picked up the big wicket of Wayne Madsen in his next over with enough late movement to take the edge and Ben Charlesworth took a good low catch at first slip.

The pressure was eased by De Lange who strayed on to the pads too often and both Came and Leus Du Plooy took advantage to prevent further setbacks before tea.

Came walked off one short of his fourth first-class fifty, which he completed in the second over of the evening session, but by then he had lost his skipper to the second ball after the resumption.

Taylor had been relentless in his line of just outside off stump and Du Plooy was drawn into pushing at the left-armer and was caught behind to break a stand of 55 from 89 balls.

That brought in Mitch Wagstaff on his first-class debut and the 19-year-old struggled before he became another victim of Taylor's accuracy.

He played and missed several times before the 27th ball he faced moved away to take the edge through to James Bracey.

By now the light had got worse and three overs later the umpires took the players off with just under 25 overs still to bowl.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.