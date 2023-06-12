Glenn McGrath took 10 five-wicket hauls against England and has (probably!) registered just as many 5-0 Ashes predictions

The most eagerly anticipated Ashes series for a generation begins on Friday, with England looking to regain the urn from Australia.

Will the swashbuckling brand of cricket championed by captain Ben Stokes give England their first win over Australia since 2015, or will the Aussies end a 22-year wait for an Ashes win in this country?

We asked the Test Match Special team to give us their verdict.

Michael Vaughan, Ashes-winning captain in 2005: "History says Australia haven't won in the UK since 2001. The last time they were here in 2019, it was a very similar team to what they have now and they only managed a 2-2 draw against an England team that wasn't very good. England are miles better now and they will surprise the Australians."

Prediction: England 3-1 Australia

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew, an Ashes winner in 1985: "It all depends on the first Test. Whoever wins that will win the Ashes. Therefore, the question is who is best placed to win at Edgbaston? If England do lose there, the message from Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum will be to go hard. Australia look very well prepared. My heart says 3-1 England, but head says something different.

Prediction: England 1-3 Australia

Former England spinner Phil Tufnell: "There won't be too many draws, if any. It will be nip and tuck all the way, a couple of heavyweights slugging it out right until the final round, when we will find out who the last team standing is. I'm going to say England. Just."

Prediction: England 3-2 Australia

Two-time Ashes-winning captain Sir Alastair Cook: "Stuart Broad thinks it will be 3-2 - that it will go to The Oval 2-2 and we'll win there. I think there will be a bit of weather about at some stage, so that takes one of the equation for the draw. England's bowlers need to stay fit. I'm excited to see how Australia confront Bazball, because there are so many unanswered questions."

Prediction: England 3-1 Australia

World Cup winner Alex Hartley: "England will shock Australia with their style. I can see them winning the first two Tests. The only way there will be a draw is if there is rain, which could come at my home ground in Manchester. Australia have got a brilliant bowling attack and their middle order batting is dangerous. England will have to stick to their plans against them. It will be very exciting."

Prediction: England 3-1 Australia

Former England bowler Steven Finn, a three-time Ashes winner: "I can see it being a very, very competitive series. I hope all of Australia's frontline bowling attack are fit, because that is their best chance of winning. The way England have played, the momentum they have and the crowds that will be behind them will play a significant part in swinging it their way. I see a result in every Test unless there is weather, with the series decided in the last match at The Oval."

Prediction: England 3-2 Australia

Ex-Australia fast bowler Glenn McGrath: "I've been really impressed with the way England have been playing, but this Australian team is different with a great bowling attack and quality batters. It's going to be an incredible contest. The first Test is massively important. I can see every Test going down to the wire, with Australia just winning… every game. I'm sure people want me to say 5-0, so I will not disappoint them."

Prediction: England 0-5 Australia

Isa Guha, Ashes winner in 2008: "It's a series that is so hard to predict because there are so many unknowns. England haven't won an Ashes series since 2015, but this is a great chance to end that run because of their brave style. They will probably get into trouble at some stage, but they will have too much for Australia."

Prediction: England 3-1 Australia

Test Match Special commentator Jim Maxwell: "Australia will dominate the series because of the better quality and greater durability of their bowling when compared to the England attack. Batting is problematic, but Australia's middle order looks very, very strong. Australia will win by a wide margin."

Prediction: England 1-4 Australia

Former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie: "Under Stokes and McCullum, England's ultra-positive gameplan has worked against whoever they have come up against, with 11 wins from 13 Tests since last year. Australia, though, have quality bowling in the shape of Cummins, Boland, Hazlewood, Starc and Lyon. England will unravel."

Prediction: England 1-3 Australia

Test Match Special commentator Alison Mitchell: "England have had their plans disrupted by Jack Leach's injury and questions remain over Ben Stokes' fitness to bowl. The importance of Stokes' bowling to England is accentuated by the talents of his opposite number, Cameron Green, who is only 23 but could come of age in a big way during this series. Australia's openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja don't have a good record in England; while James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson can exploit conditions expertly should pitches offer movement. If Stokes can play a full role, England can take a tight series."

Prediction: England 3-2 Australia

Test Match Special commentator Daniel Norcross: "England are playing with a joyous exuberance that has defied all the sceptics and doomsayers, but Australia are a different prospect. Their absurdly powerful top six, could be Kryptonite for England's attack. The Aussies score at a fair lick themselves and against Stokes' inevitably attacking fields, I expect Smith, Labuschagne and Travis Head to thrive. Man for man, Australia are the best side in the world. Cricketing logic screams that Australia will win and win comfortably, but Stokes' England have defied logic. As much as I would love a tight series with a thrilling Oval decider, my head tells me Australia will win handsomely. It will be great fun to watch, though, whatever the result."

Prediction: England 1-4 Australia

Test Match Special commentator Simon Mann: "Good luck guessing the result of this series. England's aggressive approach against Australia's disciplined, relentless method makes for a tantalising and unpredictable cocktail. You can throw the issue of player fitness into the mix as well. I can't see a draw unless it rains and I can offer only a tentative prediction about the outcome: England to rattle Australia's cage, but Australia to stay sufficiently composed to edge the series."

Prediction: England 2-3 Australia