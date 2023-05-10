Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Sophia Dunkley made her international debut for England in 2018

Sophia Dunkley scored an unbeaten 101 in a losing cause as South East Stars were beaten by Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy holders Northern Diamonds.

Dunkley hit a six and seven fours as the Stars recovered from 55-5 at Scarborough to reach 223 all out.

But Diamonds reached a revised target of 173-7 to win by three wickets.

Eve Jones made 73 as Central Sparks beat 2020-2021 winners Southern Vipers by six wickets, but the other two games were rained off with no result.

The Blaze remain top of the table, four points clear of South East Stars, despite the abandonment of their game at Leicester.

They lost both openers with only six runs on the board, but Nadine de Klerk top-scored with 43 as they made 209-9 in their 50 overs.

Western Storm were only five overs into their run-chase, on 23-0, when the weather ended the game.

At Scarborough, Jessica Woolston produced an inspired new-ball spell for Northern Diamonds, taking the first five Stars wickets to fall and returning figures of 5-37.

Her fifth victim was Paige Scholfield, who has already made two hundreds in the competition this season but was caught and bowled for a second-ball duck.

However, England batter Dunkley made the most of being dropped by Lizzie Scott, reaching her century from 100 balls with a single off Abi Glen before running out of partners in the 45th over.

Lauren Winfield-Hill and Sterre Kalis launched the Diamonds reply with a stand of 85 before the former played on to Ryana MacDonald-Gay on 45.

Bess Heath made 33 off 22 balls and Kalis stayed to the end following a rain interruption, making 66 not out as they reached their DLS target to move up to third place, with three wins from five matches.

Australian Erin Burns shone with ball and bat in her second Central Sparks appearance

They leapfrogged Southern Vipers, who were bowled out for 180 at Hove despite opener Ella McCaughan's 59 as Erin Burns claimed 5-36.

Central Sparks were given a solid start by openers Eva Jones and Abbey Freeborn before Jones and her England wicketkeeper namesake Amy put on 85 in 15 overs for the second wicket.

Amy Jones was bowled by Linsey Smith for 45 and Eva was caught and bowled by Georgia Elwiss (2-27) but by then only 12 more were required and Burns (21 not out) ended the game by hitting Georgia Adams over mid-off for the winning boundary.

Only 15 overs were possible at Sale CC, where bottom of the table Thunder reached 60-2 before rain prevented any further play against Sunrisers.

Eva Gray took both wickets to fall and opener Emma Lamb was 38 not out when the players were forced to leave the field.